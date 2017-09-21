Audrina Patridge Files For Divorce From Corey Bohan After 10 Months of Marriage

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from Corey Bohan after 10 months of marriage — find out more

Audrina Patridge has filed for divorce from Corey Bohan after 10 months of marriage, Us Weekly can confirm.

"Audrina’s No. 1 priority is her daughter right now,” a rep for Patridge tells Us. "She just needs privacy at this time.”

A source tells Us that the couple, who share 14-month-old daughter Kirra, have attempted to get through their rocky relationship. "Their relationship has been tumultuous from the beginning,” says the insider. "They have a kid together and wanted to make it work for her.”

TMZ reports that Patridge filed a temporary restraining order against Bohan on Monday, September 18. "Corey is denying everything,” a second source tells Us of alleged domestic violence allegations. "They are not living together right now. Audrina and Corey were at court yesterday.”



The Hills alum, 32, and the BMX dirt bike rider, 35, who have been on-and-off since 2008, wed in an intimate Hawaii wedding in November 2016. A source tells Us that the couple’s problems aren’t new, and having Kirra has shifted Patridge’s perspective. “Motherhood has changed Audrina in the sense that that is her No. 1 first love,” the insider tells Us. She’s enamored with her daughter.”

A separate source explains that the couple's differences had a hand in driving them apart. "Audrina is an incredible mother and loving person and it's unfortunate it's come to this," the insider explains. "They just come from different family cultures with different ways of seeing things."

