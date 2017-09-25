Audrina Patridge's Alleged Domestic Violence Case Against Corey Bohan Not Going Forward in Court

No charges will be filed against Audrina Patridge's estranged husband, Corey Bohan, after the former 'Hills' star filed a domestic abuse case against him.

Patridge called the Irvine Police Department on Sept. 6 after she stated in court papers that Bohan had been harassing her. After the investigation, the evidence was presented to the Orange County District Attorney’s office which, after review, rejected the case.

“The prosecutor reviewed all of the information provided by the Irvine Police Department and, unfortunately, the prosecutor did not feel that they would be able to prove the case beyond a reasonable doubt," a spokesperson for the Orange County District Attorney’s office told ET on Monday.

Patridge's rep tells ET in a statement, "Audrina is putting on a brave face, but these exchanges between Audrina and Corey are court ordered to take place at a police station for her protection. There is still a family law domestic violence case open."

Patridge and Bohan tied the knot last November after dating on and off since 2008, and share 1-year-old daughter, Kirra. Patridge filed for divorce on Wednesday, citing irreconcilable differences, and listed her and Bohan's date of separation as Sept. 6. According to court documents obtained by ET, two days prior to filing for divorce, Patridge requested a temporary restraining order against the Australian BMX rider for an alleged domestic violence incident. A judge in Orange County, California, granted Patridge's request, ordering Bohan to stay 100 yards away from her. Bohan was granted monitored visitation of Kirra, and their next hearing is set for Oct. 6.

"Audrina’s No. 1 priority is her daughter and she asks for privacy at this time," Patridge's rep told ET at the time.

On Saturday, the 32-year-old reality star broke her silence about the divorce drama, posting a video of Kirra on Instagram.

"Light of my life. This little beauty lights up the room wherever she is!" she wrote. "I appreciate all your thoughts & messages, this is a difficult time but we are doing ok xoxo."

