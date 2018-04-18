Audrey Hepburn’s pearl earrings go up for auction

The earrings are synonymous with her style.

Screen star Audrey Hepburn’s pearl earrings and a pair of her pale pink ballet pumps are going under the hammer.

Christie’s is holding an auction of more than 200 items that once belonged to the Oscar-winning Breakfast At Tiffany’s actress, to coincide with what would have been her birthday.

The online auction, next month, is the final in a series of three sales from the personal collection of the late film star and fashion legend.

View photos A pair of Audrey Hepburn’s cultured pearl earrings (Christie’s Images Ltd 2018) More

Estimates range from £200 to £15,000.

Hepburn’s fans can bid for the Gigi star’s ballpoint pen, in a fitted Christian Dior case, which she carried in her handbag from the 1970s until her death, aged 63, in 1993.

View photos Audrey Hepburn’s ballpoint pen, by Christian Dior (Christie’s Images Ltd 2018) More

Other highlights include a letter from her co-star Gregory Peck, and a sheet of gelatin silver contact prints from her final scene as Holly Golightly from the 1961 movie Breakfast At Tiffany’s.

View photos Audrey Hepburn’s and Fred Astaire’s bicycles on the set of the 1957 Paramount production Funny Face (Christie’s Images Ltd 2018) More

Items from Hepburn’s wardrobe include an ivory wool gabardine coat from 1968, and an embroidered, black, velvet Giorgio Armani sequined evening jacket from the 1980s.

The cultured pearl earrings, synonymous with Hepburn’s classic style, could fetch £12,000.

View photos An ivory wool gabardine coat (Christie’s Images Ltd 2018) More