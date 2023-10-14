Audiences For "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Movie Are Out Of Control, And People Have Mixed Feelings About It

The Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie is finally here!

I'm not going to lie. I'm not a die-hard Taylor fan. At all.

Do I know the lyrics to every song? No.

Did I get a chance to see the concert live? No.

But will I watch Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour movie with all my besties and our friendship bracelets? 100% YES.

swifties after watching the eras tour film: pic.twitter.com/eGawghkx6k — Ron🩵 (@midnightstrack2) October 13, 2023

On Wednesday, Taylor showed up to the Los Angeles premiere of her record-breaking concert film, and it looked like an absolute blast.

Before the movie began, Taylor told the fans, "I think you'll see that you're absolutely a main character in the film. Because it was your magic and your attention to detail and your sense of humor and the ways that you lean into what I'm doing…"

And Taylor's right. Even though the film's only been out a couple of days, the behavior in the movie theaters proves that Taylor fans, aka Swifties, are in a league of their own.

🎥| Swifties enjoying "The Eras Tour" film in a cinema pic.twitter.com/PmlLWnVf7P — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) October 13, 2023

Apparently, some theaters are encouraging fans to dance and sing along with the movie.

to an extent :) pic.twitter.com/q6OP6W5bFc — eli ◡̈ 𓆏 (@eliaspen18) October 14, 2023

And while some Swifties are super excited by this behavior, others are a little annoyed.

OK. But let's not. Consider the ppl around you. Cinema sound is not even a fifth as loud as concert speakers. We wanna hear taylor, not off key fans — LINKLAND (@Swift1989AGAIN) October 14, 2023

Here's how people are reacting to Taylor fans going wild in the theaters:

I love this for everyone there. They are a total vibe. But now I am very nervous about bringing my autistic Swiftie toddler who would not do well in this setting. I thought we all agreed we were sitting and singing along bc the standing and screaming was for the stadiums 🥹 — Brittney Lurie (@Brittbabi) October 13, 2023

Swifties can give the best vibes in a setting like this! Looks so fun! — Hannah Travis (@hannahsox12) October 13, 2023

i'd cry if this was my screening 😭 i was so lucky with my crowd, they were literally perfect - singing along but not in an obnoxious way, and only standing up & dancing during shake it off & karma. that's all i was hoping for tbh. — lia (@cornxliastreet) October 13, 2023

Apparently, one fan was so excited they started squawking in the middle of the movie.

Another fan took an actual cardboard cutout of Travis Kelce into the theater.

Even the other Taylor (Lautner) showed up and did backflips and stunts in the theater.

However, not everyone is a fan of this intense behavior:

I wanted to go but I just know her fans and these shenanigans that I can’t stand… I’m sure the Renaissance one will be pretty similar so I’ll wait for the digital releases thanks. — 721 (@geoech98) October 14, 2023

Hell no. This isnt a stadium. Thankfully everyone was respectful at our showing tonight, i think buying the more expensive imax tickets helps as people that act like this would go for cheaper ones. Shameful. — Victoria C (@VictoriaCphotos) October 13, 2023

This is the reason I wouldn't watch this in theatres. We knew there would be fans like this, treating it like a concert. — Derek 🍣 Tadashiroll (@tadashiroll) October 13, 2023

They should have "yes go psychotic this is encouraged" showings and then "normal" showings u can take ur family and not be horrified and embarrassed — K | hump then fall era (@keybrackson) October 13, 2023

What do you think about this behavior in the movie theater? Let's discuss in the comments.