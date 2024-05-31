Attending Railbird this weekend? Festivalgoers should prepare for wet weather

The Railbird Music Festival in Lexington is this weekend, and a risk of showers is possible for every evening of the festival, so concertgoers need to prepare accordingly.

Saturday afternoon has a 40% chance of rain after 2 p.m. with cloudy weather and wind to follow, according to the National Weather Service. There is an 80% chance of thunderstorms Saturday night after 8, with a quarter to a half inch of rain expected.

Sunday presents a 50% chance of showers throughout the day, and a chance of thunderstorms Sunday evening before 8 p.m..

Despite the chance of rain, Railbird attendees will be met with warm weather during the afternoon with the high temperatures ranging from 77-79 degrees each day, according to the NWS.

Umbrellas are strictly prohibited at the festival as outlined in the Railbird guidelines, however guests can bring rain jackets or ponchos into the venue. There are also shaded areas and tents throughout the venue that offer protection from the rain.

“Additionally, we’ll be using a tent structure for one of the three stages that we’ll extend past the viewing area to add even more shade,” Railbird guidelines stated.

Need a last-minute ticket for Lexington’s Railbird Festival? Be prepared to pony up