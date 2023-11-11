ATP Finals Livestream: How to Watch the Tennis Tournament Online

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: You can watch the ATP Finals online with a free trial to DirecTV Stream.

More from Rolling Stone

GET FREE TRIAL AT DirecTV Stream

The final major men’s tennis tournament of the year has arrived, as the world’s best players descend on Turin, Italy for the 2023 ATP Finals.

But, unless you can make it to Italy to see the ATP Finals in person, you’ll need to make sure your streaming lineup is prepped for the tournament. Below is a quick guide on how to stream the ATP Finals without cable, plus an easy way to watch the tournament for free.

How to Watch ATP Finals Without Cable

The 2023 ATP Finals are being broadcast exclusively on the Tennis Channel. If you’ve cut the cord on cable, you’ll want to get a live TV streaming service that carries Tennis Channel in its lineup. Below are a few such streaming services.

1. Stream the ATP Finals on DirecTV Stream

DirecTV Stream is typically our top recommendation for anyone looking to watch sports (including tennis) without cable. If you’re looking to get Tennis Channel livestreams with DirecTV Stream, you’ll want to get the Entertainment package ($79.99 a month) with the Sports Pack add-on ($14.99 a month). You get a five-day free trial to start, and — better yet — DirecTV Stream is currently running a deal that knocks $25 off your first two months’ payments.

GET FREE TRIAL AT DirecTV Stream

2. Stream the ATP Finals on Sling

A more affordable live TV streaming service with the Tennis Channel is Sling. To get Tennis Channel with your Sling package, you’ll just need to grab the Sports Extra add-on with any of Sling’s packages. Sling Orange is the service’s most affordable plan (starts at $40 a month), and the Sports Extra add-on is $11 a month.

get Sling Orange + Sports Extra add-on $51+

3. Stream the ATP Finals on fuboTV

fuboTV is another great live TV streaming service with plans that all include more than 170 channels — including the Tennis Channel. fuboTV plans start at $74.99 a month after a free trial.

GET FREE TRIAL AT fuboTV

Stream ATP Finals for Free

Want to stream the ATP Finals without paying? Be sure to take advantage of the free trials from fuboTV and DirecTV Stream. Together, these free trials will let you watch the ATP Finals for free — just remember to cancel your subscription after the trial period is up to avoid paying.

GET FREE TRIAL AT DirecTV Stream

When are the ATP Finals? 2023 Dates, Times

The 2023 ATP Finals start on Sunday, Nov. 12, and end on Saturday, Nov. 18. Here’s what time the tournament will run each day (times in ET):

Sunday 12 November – Friday 17 November: Main Draw Round-Robin Matches

Afternoon session starts at 6 a.m. (doubles), 8:30 a.m. (singles).

Evening sessions not before 12:30 p.m. (doubles), 6 p.m. (singles) from Sunday-Thursday, not before 12 p.m. (doubles), 2:30 p.m. (singles) on Friday.

Saturday 18 November: Semi-finals

Afternoon session starts at 6 a.m. (doubles), 8:30 a.m. (singles).

Evening session not before 12:30 p.m. (doubles), not before 3 p.m. (singles).

Sunday 19 November: Finals

Doubles final at 9 a.m., singles final at 12 p.m.

Who Is In the 2023 ATP Finals?

The ATP Finals include just eight singles competitors and eight doubles pairings. Novak Djokovic is the reigning champion on the singles side, while Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury hold last year’s trophy on the double side. Below is the full list of 2023 ATP Finals competitors.

Singles

Novak Djokovic

Carlos Alcaraz

Daniil Medvedev

Jannik Sinner

Andrey Rublev

Stefanos Tsitsipas

Alexander Zverev

Holger Rune

Doubles Pairings

Ivan Dodig & Austin Krajicek

Wesley Koolhof & Neal Skupski

Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden

Marcel Granollers & Horacio Zeballos

Santiago Gonzalez & Edouard Roger-Vasselin

Rajeev Ram & Joe Salisbury

Maximo Gonzalez & Andres Molteni

Rinky Hijikata & Jason Kubler

Sign up for one of the streaming services above to watch the ATP Finals live online.

GET FREE TRIAL AT DirecTV Stream

Best of Rolling Stone