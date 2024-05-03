Atlanta music producer killed in shooting at Brookhaven apartments

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - The Atlanta music community has lost a prominent music producer and engineer.

One of Clinton "D-Billz" Dorsey's business partners tells FOX 5 the producer was shot at a Brookhaven apartment complex on Thursday morning.

Police confirmed that a shooting happened around 11:48 a.m. at the Arium Lenox Park Apartments on the 2100 block of Gables Drive.

While authorities say a man was found at the apartment complex with a gunshot wound to his chest, they have not identified the victim in the shooting as Dorsey.

The scene at the Brookhaven apartment complex.

Investigators say one person was detained in connection with the shooting. Their identity has also not been released.

If you have any information about the shooting, call the Brookhaven Police Department.

Who was Clinton "D-Billz" Dorsey?

Dorsey, who went by the nicknames "D-Billz" and "D-Billy" was born and raised around Washington, D.C., but he made his mark on music when he moved to Atlanta.

Through his production, Beats by D-Billz LLC, he worked with both established and emerging artists, including Da Baby, Lil Baby, City Girls, Lil Boosie, and YFN Lucci.

(Courtesy of the family)

"His contributions to the music scene were immense, with hits like ‘Throw Baby’ from BRS Kash standing as a testament to his talent and creativity," business partner Derk Whitlock told FOX 5.

Williams says plans for a memorial in Dorsey's honor are in the works.