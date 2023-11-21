ATEEZ Finally Did The Puppy Interview, This Is Not A Drill

By now, we're sure every ATINY on Earth has heard that ATEEZ did the Puppy Interview!

i actually won’t survive watching the ateez buzzfeed puppy interview guys — thea ✿ SAW XIKERS 🫧 (@trickybatz) November 21, 2023

Twitter: @trickybatz

Spoiler alert: it's cuteness overload... from the puppies AND the boys of course!

They spill the deets on their fave trainee memories, go-to workout routines, and best advice they've ever been given. Tune in to this adorable interview to find out!

Needless to say, this interview was everything an ATINY (aka us) could ask for.

And don't forget their album THE WORLD EP.FIN : WILL is out on December 2nd! Pre-order yours today!

