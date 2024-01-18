Asylum Entertainment Group Strikes Partnership With Scott Weintrob & Large Eyes Entertainment

EXCLUSIVE: Scott Weintrob, who created Peacock’s upcoming adventure series Orlando Bloom: To The Edge, has lept into business with Steve Michaels’ Asylum Entertainment Group.

Weintrob and his Large Eyes Entertainment have struck a partnership with the Endeavor-backed production group to produce nonfiction long-form projects under Asylum’s umbrella.

It is the latest deal for Asylum, which is behind Texas Crew Productions, Big City TV, and Audity, after it invested in Dawn Airey’s British production company Moon&Back Media and struck first look deals with the likes of Rage Against The Machine guitarist Tom Morello and the New York Post.

LA-based Weintrob recently worked on Amazon’s Rihanna fashion series Savage x Fenty Show and Pepsi-backed feature-length documentary Built to Fail, chronicling the origins of streetwear through the eyes of designer Bobby Kim. He has also directed episodes of Apple’s Home, Netflix’s Fastest Car and Roku’s Skrrt with Offset.

“Scott is a versatile storyteller whose artistry and ability to deliver premium content for A-list talent is second to none,” says Jodi Flynn, President of Asylum Entertainment Group. “We are eager to draw on his unique aesthetic and ability to fuse commercial and long-form entertainment.”

“I’m energized by the opportunity to collaborate with the innovative leadership at Asylum,” added Weintrob. “Our shared philosophy for premium, talent-led genre-bending content will allow us to push boundaries in this constantly evolving marketplace.”

