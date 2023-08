World Kyiv Independent

Since mid-July, drones and missiles have regularly targeted Russian military depots and infrastructure in occupied Crimea. Russian proxies reported that the Chonhar Bridge, serving as Russia's fastest rail route from occupied Crimea to the southern front line, was allegedly hit multiple times on Aug. 6. The attacks on Russian-occupied Crimea and the naval targets near have substantially increased in recent weeks as Ukraine reinforced its counteroffensive southeast.