The Assassin Next Door: He Tried to Murder Reagan So Jodie Foster Would Love Him & Now Lives 'Symptom-Free' with His Mom

Thirty-eight years after John Warnock Hinckley Jr. attempted to assassinate President Ronald Reagan in a mad bid to impress Jodie Foster, he is — mostly — a free man. Many people in the Virginia town where he lives with his mother and older brother don’t even recognize him.

“No one gives me a second look,” Hinckley, now 63, told a psychiatrist in a recent evaluation.

Last March, Hinckley struck up a conversation with a neighbor walking her dog in their gated community in the Williamsburg area. He introduced himself as “John.” When he wanted to connect with her again, he and his social worker decided it would be a bad idea for him to knock on her door or leave a note. Instead, he sent a letter asking her out for coffee.

He signed his full name, but when the woman realized who he was, she called the police and they contacted the Secret Service. (Hinckley’s social worker later acknowledged Hinckley’s treatment team might have pressed him a little too hard to be social. He has since been more cautious approaching women.)

Hinckley left Saint Elizabeths in Washington, D.C., three years ago following a 34-year hospitalization — a release that Reagan’s family strongly opposed.

But his doctors and therapists agreed that he has long been mentally health, his depression and psychosis long in remission, and his attorney argued he should be granted a life outside of the hospital.

“He’s doing exquisitely,” Hinckley’s lawyer Barry Levine said in court in November. The evaluations, he said, “find no mental disease. They find no danger.”

“He can live a normal life like any of us,” Levine told the court. “That’s the objective.”

In 2016, the federal judge overseeing Hinckley’s case agreed to his discharge, with restrictions. He did not travel far outside D.C., settling with his family in his mom’s two-bedroom patio home in a gated resort and residential community in Williamsburg. (His father, a wealthy oil executive, reportedly died in 2008.)

Hinckley’s day-to-day life is like that of many other men in their 60s: He has arthritis, high blood pressure, a bad back and a right knee that has been giving him some trouble. He drives his mother to doctor appointments, goes grocery shopping, does laundry, cleans out the gutters. He works or volunteers three days a week, as required by the court.

“They’re living a quiet life,” says Jack Garrow, 87, who lives about five houses away on the same street. “We don’t see him — I don’t even remember the last time I saw him.”

Hinckley was not set free, not entirely: His September 2016 release came with a list of 34 conditions, one of which was that after 18 months he would undergo full psychiatric and psychological evaluations and another risk assessment.

A review of these records — which were filed in federal court in March, obtained by PEOPLE and first reported by the Los Angeles Times — as well as interviews with eight community members provide this portrait of Hinckley’s life now.

He is the rarest kind of rarities: a living, would-be presidential assassin who is out and about in the world.

“My name is well known,” he explained to a court-appointed psychiatrist during an evaluation in October, “but not my persona.”

