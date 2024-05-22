ASM Global Director Tim Worton Calls Time on Live Entertainment

Veteran venues executive Tim Worton is leaving the live entertainment industry for a new career path.

Worton will step away from ASM Global at year’s end, at which time he will enter 12 months’ full-time studies at Moore Theological College in Sydney. When completed, Worton will endeavor to work in a pastoral, chaplaincy or ministry role.

Sydney-based Worton has logged 33 years in the entertainment business, including 25 years with ASM Global (previously AEG Ogden). For the past 19 years, he has served as the venues and event management specialist’s group director of arenas for APAC.

“Tim has been a great ambassador for our organization. He has made an admirable and life changing decision to follow his faith and we applaud his decision and wish him well,” comments ASM Global (APAC) chairman and CEO Harvey Lister.

“Tim’s leadership and executive management of the arena portfolio is demonstrated by the continued growth of the Group’s arenas through innovation and ongoing development of entertainment content for audiences.”

The announcement of Worton’s career pivot was made during the 31st Asia Pacific Venue Industry Congress held at the Brisbane Convention & Exhibition Centre (BCEC). According to organizers, this year’s edition welcomes 554 registered attendees, a new record, for a program running across 23 sessions and featuring 79 speakers.

During the VMA Awards on Tuesday night (May 21), celebrating the final evening of the confab, Worton was presented with the trade body’s 12th honorary lifetime membership.

“Tim would be regarded by many in the VMA as preeminent leader within the industry,” VMA president Phil King said as he welcomed Worton to the stage. “I would go as far as calling you the GOAT, I think you’re the greatest we’ve ever had in this association.” No member has had “more impact in the past 30 years” and he has exemplified the “highest standards of leadership, integrity and excellence.”

Worton joined the VMA as a member in 1994, a year after the establishment of the association, served on its board from 1997-2003, and was the association’s president during the period from January 2001 to May 2003. In 2022, the VMA’s council created an category in his honor, the Tim Worton Award for excellence in the area of education, becoming its first recipient.

“It’s been one hell of a ride,” Worton recounts. Reflecting on his career, he continues, “helping to ensure there is plenty of live content and the company’s arena network is operationally and financially successful is a key part of my role. What I have loved most about my career is supporting and mentoring colleagues, helping to create opportunities for future development.”

The 2024 Congress marked Worton’s 30th consecutive, and final, in attendance.

Speakers this year included Luke Hede (vice president, Live Nation Australia), Tim McGregor (managing director, TEG Live), Dion Brant (managing director, Frontier Touring), Enrique Uriel Arias, (chief information officer, Real Madrid), Eric Hart (president/CEO, Tampa Sports Authority), Gabe Clarke (VP event delivery at LIV Golf) and Todd Harris (CEO, Stadiums Queensland).



