Ashvin Luximon Dies Of Aneurism: British TV Soap Actor Was 38
British soap star Ashvin Luximon has died suddenly, age 38.
The actor was best known for his role in long-running BBC soap EastEnders, where he played Asif Malik from 1999 to 2003. In total, Luximon appeared in 146 episodes.
His family revealed that he died from an aneurism on July 23rd, and paid tribute to their “loving son, brother and friend”, whose death, they added, had “hit them all hard.”
Prior to his role in EastEnders, Luximon had appeared as a child actor in school drama Grange Hill. He’d also worked on screen in British Airways promotional videos.
