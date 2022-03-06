Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis share update as they raise millions for Ukraine: 'We're going to make this happen'

Actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis have raised $16 million to assist Ukraine amid the Russian invasion. They are working toward raising a total amount of $30 million. (Photo: C Flanigan/FilmMagic)

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are halfway to their goal of raising $30 million for the people of Ukraine. The Ukrainian-born Kunis emigrated to the United States in 1991.

In an Instagram video posted to Kutcher's account on Saturday, the couple provided an update on their fundraising efforts to benefit the country amid the Russian invasion.

"UPDATE!! 15 million. We are halfway to our goal. Thank you for the support!" Kutcher captioned the video on his account, along with the hashtag "Stand with Ukraine." The funds have since increased to over $16 million.

In the video, which drew support from Reese Witherspoon and others, Kunis spoke about their progress thus far.

"We just wanted to give you a quick update as to where we stand with the fundraising. We're halfway through," said Kunis, who was born in the Ukrainian city of Chernivtsi in 1983. "We're super-excited, and we want to say thank you to each and every single one of you. It's been an incredible past 48 hours."

After providing the update to their fundraising efforts, Kunis introduced Ryan Petersen, the creator of Flexport, and Brian Chesky, CEO of Airbnb, to speak further about where the donated funds are being channeled.

Kutcher added that more than 30,000 people have already donated to the cause.

"We're halfway there. We're at $15 million, and we're heading to $30. We're going to make this happen," he said. "There are some problems in the world that take a village to solve, and there are other problems that take the rest of the world. This is one of those other problems."

The That '70s Show actors first announced their GoFundMe project on Thursday, pledging to match up to $3 million in donations, Yahoo Entertainment previously reported. In a touching video, Kunis spoke about her Ukrainian heritage and her decision to help the country of her birth.

"I'm a proud American. I love everything this country has done for myself and my family," she said, "but today I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian."

Kutcher added, "And I've never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian."

"The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating," Kunis continued. "There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity."

On the fundraising page, Kunis spoke more in depth about her decision to take action

"Ukrainians are proud and brave people who deserve our help in their time of need. This unjust attack on Ukraine and humanity at large is devastating and the Ukrainian people need our support," she wrote. "Our family is starting this fund to help provide immediate support and we will be matching up to $3 million dollars. While we are witnessing the bravery of Ukrainians, we are also bearing witness to the unimaginable burden of those who have chosen safety. Countless amounts of people have left everything they know and love behind to seek refuge. With nothing but what they could carry, these Ukrainian refugees are in need of housing and supplies right away."

More than 1.5 million refugees have left Ukraine for neighboring countries since Russia invaded, the Associated Press reported on Sunday.