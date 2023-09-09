MEGA

Both Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are apologizing after it was revealed that they wrote letters in support of “That ‘70s” Show” costar Danny Masterson, who was just sentenced to 30 years in prison on Thursday, September 7, after being found guilty of two counts of forcible rape by a Los Angeles jury in May 2023.

In court documents obtained by The Blast, the two costars had tried to secure the convicted rapist a lesser sentence in several character letters addressed to Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Charlaine Olmedo late last month.

“Not only is he a good friend to me I’ve witnessed him be a good friend to others and the kind of brother others would be lucky to have,” Kutcher wrote at the time. “As a role model, Danny has consistently been an excellent one. I attribute not falling into the typical Hollywood life of drugs directly to Danny.”

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis Apologize After Writing Character Letters To Support Danny Masterson: ‘We Support Victims’

Ashton Kutcher And Mila Kunis Apologize For Writing Letters Supporting Danny Masterson

On Saturday afternoon, Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis sat down in front of a camera to give their apology after facing harsh backlash on social media. “We are aware of the pain that has been caused by the character letters that we wrote on behalf of Danny Masterson,” Ashton began.

“We support victims. We have done this historically through our work and will continue to do so in the future,” Mila added.

They explain that Masterson’s family had reached out to them a few months ago and asked them to write character letters to represent the person that they had known for 25 years so that the judge could take that into consideration when deciding his sentence. “The letters were not written to question the legitimacy of the judicial system or the validity of the jury’s ruling,” Mila added.

“They were intended for the judge to read and not to undermine the testimony of the victims or re-traumatize them in any way,” Ashton continued. “We would never want to do that. And we’re sorry if that has taken place.”

Mila concluded the video, saying, “Our heart goes out to every single person who’s ever been a victim of sexual assault, sexual abuse, or rape.” Comments on the Instagram post have since been disabled.

The Instagram video is available to view below:

Fans Slam The Apology On Social Media, Claim It Sounds ‘Scripted’

Its 100% Scripted its Big F — ᴛᴀᴊɪɴᴅᴇʀ (@tajinder_295) September 9, 2023

Although comments on the Instagram post were disabled, fans quickly took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to slam the couple’s statement. “Why does this sound scripted to me?” Another user replied, "It's 100% Scripted its Big F."

“Even if it is, it probably still is their own words. They probably wrote it themselves and read it in front of the camera afterward,” another user pointed out. “Best to stay on point in situations like this. Especially when they were caught doing damage.”

They're not apologizing for supporting Danny Masterson. They're apologizing to investors and the financial backlash they've received already. — Sassington, M.D. (@MissSassbox) September 9, 2023

Many users felt that the apology was not sincere and was only given in response to the backlash that they faced online following Masterson's sentencing.

"They're not apologizing for supporting Danny Masterson. They're apologizing to investors and the financial backlash they've received already," another user wrote.

They’re only apologizing because they’re getting backlash 😭 they still meant what they said — Qura (@Qurandale) September 9, 2023

"They’re only apologizing because they’re getting backlash," another user wrote, adding, "They still meant what they said."

More than fifty people had supported Masterson in the trial, including several costars, such as Debra Jo Rupp, who played Kitty on the Fox sitcom, and Kurtwood Smith, who played Red. Ashton Kutcher had referred to his costar as “kind, courteous, and hardworking,” going on to say that he treats everyone “as equals.”

Mila Kunis had referred to Masterson as an “amazing friend, confidant, and, above all, an outstanding older brother figure.” She went on to say, “His genuine concern for those around him and his commitment to leading by example make him an outstanding role model and friend.”