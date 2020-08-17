Ashley Tisdale Reveals Why She Had Her Breast Implants Removed

Ashley Tisdale has shared her "most personal post" ever.

On Monday, Aug. 17, the High School Musical alum took to her Instagram to explain her decision to remove her breast implants. "As you know, I've been very open about my mental health journey and feel that this is equally important," the 35-year-old began. "Years ago I underwent breast enhancement surgery. Prior to the surgery, I constantly felt my body was less than, and thought this change would make me feel more whole and more secure about myself. And for a short period of time…it did."

Tisdale, whose post was inspired by the launch of her new wellness website, Frenshe, went on to note that she began "struggling with minor health issues" that weren't adding up. Those struggles, as the Disney alum explained, included "food sensitivities as well as gut issues" that might've been caused by her implants. As a result, Tisdale made the decision last winter to undergo implant removal.

Ashley Tisdale's Record Tackles Depression & Anxiety

In her post, Tisdale told her 12.7 million Instagram followers that this has been a "self-love" journey. Along with her message, she shared a photo of her on the beach in a bikini. "This picture above was taken two months after my explant surgery and I think you can tell just how happy I am to finally be fully me," she wrote. "Over the years I've met with many holistic and non-holistic doctors and learned the importance of living a non-toxic life. I'm super excited to share with you what I've learned thus far, and would love for you to take this journey with me by following @frenshe, where we take an honest approach to our well-being and openly speak to health, beauty and everything in between."

She concluded her message by sharing, "I can't say I'm the proudest of the choices I made in the past but I don't regret it because it got me here today."

Tisdale has spoken out about her mental health journey over the years, even releasing the album Symptoms about her experience. In 2018, the artist talked to E! News about her struggles with anxiety and depression. "I wanted to take the power away from those words," she explained, adding that everyone is experiencing their own struggles. "I think it's important to not dwell on those feelings...be proud of them because I feel like no one is perfect."