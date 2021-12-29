Ashley Tisdale recovers from COVID-19, says it's 'time to heal and explore what it means to truly take care of ourselves'

Ashley Tisdale is recovering from COVID-19. (Photo: Emma McIntyre/WireImage)

As she recovers from a bout with COVID-19, actress Ashley Tisdale has been inspired to do an even better job of self-care.

"After having covid and isolating alone in my room for 10 days I realized I wouldn't have gotten through it with out [sic] my many rituals," the woman behind the health, beauty and wellness brand Frenshe said Wednesday. "I feel even more inspired to dig even deeper into wellness and mental health @frenshe. It's now time to heal and explore what it means to truly take care of ourselves."

Last week, she explained some of those rituals to Yahoo Life.

"Some of it is opening the windows and doors or lighting candles — just letting the energy in the room change," she said. "I think as a mom, it's important to still take those moments. After the baby goes to sleep, I'll take a bath and put on my favorite show. You definitely have to take care of yourself in order to take care of others."

Tisdale noted Wednesday in a comment to a fan that she "had very mild symptoms like a cold." Knowing that she had been vaccinated helped her mentally, so that she didn't "spiral."

The High School Musical alum had posted on Christmas Eve that her husband, Christopher French, was taking care of their 9-month-old daughter, Jupiter, and, through a door, her. In an effort to cheer her up, he had presented her with a video of her with the baby — nicknamed Juju — picking out a Christmas tree and decorating it, among other adventures, before she'd begun to isolate. Tisdale reacted by "ugly crying."