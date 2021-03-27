Ashley Tisdale Posts New Photo of Daughter Jupiter Iris, Calls Husband Christopher French the ‘Best Dad’

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images Christopher French and Ashley Tisdale in January 2019

Ashley Tisdale is basking in the joys of motherhood after welcoming her first child this week.

The former Disney Channel star, 35, shared another adorable glimpse of daughter Jupiter Iris on Saturday, posting a photo of the top of her baby girl's head. "Drops of Jupiter," she captioned the sweet snap.

She also raved about husband Christopher French, 39, as he attempted to master the art of the swaddle. "But seriously how sweet is he? Best dad," she wrote alongside a black-and-white video on her Instagram Story.

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram

Tisdale and French welcomed Jupiter on Tuesday, announcing her birth the following day by sharing a photo of themselves holding the infant's hand.

"Jupiter Iris French arrived earth side 3.23.21," they wrote alongside the image.

The couple announced their first pregnancy back in September, revealing the sex of their firstborn a month later.

"I was obviously excited because I definitely wanted a girl, for sure," she told PEOPLE in December. "But I am also someone who goes with the flow on a lot of stuff. I try to not have expectations in moments like that and just allow what is meant to be. I was very excited. I think my husband definitely was scared — he looked a little scared in the pictures!"

Ashley Tisdale/Instagram Ashley Tisdale and husband Christopher French

Tisdale also opened up about forging her own parenting style with French.

"The advice is definitely a real thing from your friends and family, for sure," she added with a laugh. "It's very funny because my mom will always be like, 'Well, we did this,' and I'm like, 'I know, but I'm not gonna do that that way.' This is just who I am. I think that the advice is really funny. But it's expected!"

The High School Musical actress tied the knot with French in September 2014, during an intimate ceremony in Santa Barbara, California.