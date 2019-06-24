Ashley Tisdale Holds Funeral for Late Dog — the 'Love of My Life' — One Day After Canine's Death

A day after announcing that her dog Maui had died, Ashley Tisdale held a funeral for the teacup Maltipoo, sharing shots of the emotional event on Instagram.

The High School Musical actress, 33, said goodbye to the canine she previously called her “soulmate” on Saturday, burying the pooch in a pink casket adorned with dozens of photos of the dog.

Surrounding the casket were bouquets of flowers sent to Tisdale after she revealed the news of Maui’s death on Friday. “The amount of flowers we received from so many people had been overwhelming,” Tisdale said on her Instagram Story.

Also among the decorations was a director’s chair with Maui’s name on it and a framed photo of the dog on an easel.

Videos from the event were set to the Queen song “Love Of My Life,” with the lyrics, “Love of my life, don’t leave me / You’ve taken my love, and now desert me / Love of my life, can’t you see? / Please bring it back, bring it back, bring it back.”

Tisdale’s husband Christopher French and their friend Hailey Duff appeared to be in attendance at the emotional event, according to a photo Duff shared to her Instagram Story of the three holding sage sticks to burn.

Later, Tisdale uploaded a photo to her Instagram Story of a burning fireplace. “Prayer fire for our Maui,” she wrote, tagging French and Duff.

