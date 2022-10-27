Ashley Judd fractures her leg less than 2 years after Congo injury
Ashley Judd fractures her leg less than 2 years after Congo injury
Ashley Judd fractures her leg less than 2 years after Congo injury
The GOP former California governor hit back at Jeffrey Clark with an old photograph — and a sarcastic message.
Matthew Perry’s upcoming memoir, “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing,” includes more than a handful of revelations, including Perry having to exit a movie after his heart stopped for five minutes, but perhaps the most shocking is a pair of seemingly out-of-nowhere digs Perry throws at fellow actor Keanu Reeves. At two points in […]
One of their favorite places. After getting engaged and legally married in Santa Barbara, California, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker now own a house there. The newlyweds bought a beach house from Conan O'Brien for $14.5 million on Friday, October 21.
You may not even realize its presence is lurking around every corner.
West was apparently accompanied by a camera crew. Kanye West Escorted Out of Skechers Headquarters After Showing Up Uninvited Alex Young
“Skechers is not considering and has no intention of working with West,” a Skechers spokesperson told TMZ.
Donda Academy's principal emailed students' parents Wednesday saying the school was closing for 2022-23, Hollywood Unlocked first reported.
"We all get such joy seeing you radiate and smile and proudly display our culture," the Black Adam actor wrote in a tribute to his mother Ata
It’s safe to say that Eva Marcille is kind of the manicure queen. Back in January 2020, we were mesmerized by The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: Ex-Wives Club cast member’s incredible blue nail designs by Nails by Tim, which included metallic detailing, dreamy ombré stripes, and even a marble effect. The mom of three continued to show off her scintillating style later that year with autumn-inspired coffin-shaped nails accented with fall leaves and blooms, gold glitter, and gold jewels for
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas gave the world another rare look at their life as a family of three and a major milestone for their daughter Malti, who was born in January: her first Diwali.