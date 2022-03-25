Ashley Greene Khoury Is Pregnant! Actress Expecting First Baby with Husband Paul Khoury

Ashley Greene Khoury is going to be a mom!

The Twilight actress, 34, is pregnant and expecting her first baby with her husband, entrepreneur Paul Khoury, her rep confirms exclusively to PEOPLE.

Ashley Greene is pregnant

Paul Khoury

"The couple is over-the-moon with excitement about expecting their first child together," the rep adds.

Greene recently chatted with PEOPLE about the possibility of having kids, sharing that she's "definitely" thought about expanding her family.

"My husband and I are both kind of like, it's going to happen. And trust me, we're at the point where both of our parents are hinting, and they're like, 'Okay, we're ready. You guys have been married a couple of years now,' " she said.

The Twilight Effect podcast host also added that when the right time does come, she and Khoury, "can't wait to be parents."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Ashley Greene is pregnant

Paul Khoury

RELATED: Ashley Greene Says She and Husband Paul Khoury 'Definitely' Want Kids: 'We Both Can't Wait'

Greene and Khoury tied the knot in July 2018 with an emotional ceremony in San Jose, California.

"The ceremony was beautiful," a source told PEOPLE at the time, adding that the couple came up with a unique way to decide who would read their vows first.

"Paul and Ashley [played] rock-paper-scissors to decide who would say their vows first during the ceremony," the insider said. "Ashley ended up 'losing' and went first."

In December 2016, Khoury proposed at the bottom of Bridal Veil Falls during a vacation to Australia and New Zealand. To announce the engagement, Greene shared footage of the exact moment Khoury got down on one knee on her Instagram.

"This is the most beautiful moment I could have ever hoped for," Greene captioned the video. "You've successfully made me the happiest, luckiest woman alive. I can't wait to show you my unfaltering immeasurable love for the rest of our lives. #engaged #loveofmylife #futurehusband."