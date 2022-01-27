Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Are 'Definitely Back On' and 'In a Good Place,' Says Source

Ashley Benson, G-Eazy

Jason Merritt/WireImage; Joe Scarnici/Getty Ashley Benson and G-Eazy

Nearly one year after they went their separate ways, G-Eazy and Ashley Benson have reunited.

"They're definitely back on," a source tells PEOPLE. "Ashley has been really supportive after the death of his mom and he's been leaning on her."

The rapper and the Pretty Little Liars actress, both 32, split in February 2021 after dating for less than a year, and a source told PEOPLE at the time that the relationship "didn't end well."

But after G-Eazy (born Gerald Earl Gillum) lost his mother Suzanne Olmsted in November, the rapper has turned to Benson for support.

"They had issues to figure out and have been taking it slowly but are in a good place right now," the insider says.

Reps for each did not immediately return PEOPLE's request for comment.

The pair first sparked dating rumors in May 2020, and one month later, Benson brought the rapper to her sister Shaylene's wedding.

RELATED: Ashley Benson and G-Eazy Split After Less Than a Year of Dating: 'It Didn't End Well'

Ashley Benson

G-Eazy/Instagram G-Eazy, Ashley Benson

The two also spent Thanksgiving together, and Benson made a cameo on his album Everything's Strange Here, on the track "All the Things You're Searching For."

They were photographed riding in a car together in April 2021 two months after their split, though a source told PEOPLE at the time they were not back together.

RELATED: Everything G-Eazy Has Said About His Late Mom Suzanne Olmsted: 'My Hero, My Everything'

The actress previously opened up to Cosmopolitan UK about why she chooses to keep her dating life private.