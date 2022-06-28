Ashlee Simpson Ross' Son Bronx, 13, Looks All Grown Up in 'London Dinner Date' Photo with Mom

Ashlee Simpson Ross/Instagram

Ashlee Simpson Ross' oldest is surprising followers with his grown-up looks!

On Monday, the mom of three shared sweet photos on Instagram from another night out in London with her family.

"London dinner dates with my loves 🤍, " she captioned the photos that included husband Evan Ross, son Bronx Mowgli, 13, and daughter Jagger Snow, 6. Ashlee and Evan also share 20-month-old son Ziggy Blu.

Family and friends even seemed shocked by how grown-up Bronx appears in a selfie with his mom.

"Omg Bronx is a full adult 😮," wrote hairstylist Marissa Marino while Ashlee's sister-in-law Tracee Ellis Ross added, "Oh my, Bronx looks so beautiful and grown-up. We were just together. How!"

Also pictured in the carousel of shots were Evan and Jagger adorably walking hand-in-hand down the street.

"I mean how gorgeous are my grandkids? 🥰" grandmother Tina Simpson raved in the comments.

While in London, the family of five has been spending a lot of time with the Ross family. Last Thursday, they went to see Diana Ross perform at The O2 in London, marking the first time Ziggy had seen his grandmother in concert.

"Ziggy's first show seeing his Ami," Ashlee captioned a photo on her Instagram Story of Evan holding the toddler. Ziggy wore protective headphones as he watched the show and danced a little bit with his dad.

In a second post, Ashlee showed Bronx and Jagger sitting together. "We love you mama d," Ashlee wrote, tagging Diana.

The day before, she posted a photo of the kids playing with their cousins, with Ashlee tagging Evan, his sister Rhonda Ross and stepsisters Katinka and Kimberly Naess.

In November, Ashlee shared a special tribute to Bronx, whom she shares with ex-husband Pete Wentz, as he officially became a teenager.

Sharing a black and white photograph of herself beside the teen, she wrote, "This is 13. Happy birthday Bronx! You are the coolest teenager. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU. I LOVE YOU."

Evan also shared a birthday post celebrating his stepson. "BRONX HAPPY BIRTHDAY KING! LOVE U," the actor wrote alongside a selection of pictures of the two at what appears to be an amusement park.