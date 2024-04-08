Asher HaVon, Bryan Olesen, Maddi Jane and Madison Curbelo are ‘The Voice’ favorites heading into knockouts [POLL RESULTS]

“The Voice” battle rounds of season 25 concluded on Tuesday, March 26 with each of the four coaches narrowing their teams of 10 down to seven. John Legend heads the current panel of coaches, returning for his ninth season in a red chair. Reba McEntire and Chance the Rapper each return for their second season and Dan + Shay make history in their first season in the first ever two-coach chair.

Before the coaches divide their even further beginning with the knockouts on Monday, April 8, we asked YOU who your favorite artists are so far from each team following the battles round. Check out the results for each of our four “Who is your favorite artist on Team ___?” below.

More from GoldDerby

SEE Everything to know about ‘The Voice’ Season 25: Coaches, premiere date …

On Team Dan + Shay, the favorite as of this writing is once again 21 year old Madison Curbelo who went head-to-head against Kyle Schuesler in their battle of “Lucky/Suerte” and earned the playoff pass. Madison won’t be singing in the knockouts and will next take the stage for the live shows. She was also the team favorite following the blind auditions on the heels of “Stand by Me” where she was the only four chair turn for the coaching duo.

As of this writing, Madison had 38% of the vote as the favorite on Team Dan + Shay. Trailing her were Kyle with 18%, Karen Waldrup with 14% and Anya True with 12%. Frank Garcia, Ducote Talmage and Olivia Rubini all polled with 10% or less of the vote.

On Team Chance, the lead spot has been claimed by Maddi Jane who brings in 32% of the vote as of this writing. Maddi also earned the playoff pass after John and Dan + Shay tried to steal her from Chance following “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You.” Nadège was the “winner” of that battle and will sing again in the knockouts, but only brought in 12% of the votes in this poll.

In second place on Team Chance was Serenity Arce with 18% of the vote. She was the favorite here after the blinds, but Chance’s decision to send Maddi to the lives may have had some influence on the voters’ impressions. Dani Stacy brought in 15% while all three of Kamalei Kawa’a, RLetto, and Alyssa Crosby earned less than 10%.

SEE ‘The Voice’ winners: All seasons

On Team Legend, the favorite is once again Bryan Olesen who holds a commanding lead over his teammates with 46% of the vote. As with the other team favorites, Bryan is coasting through to the lives with the playoff pass following a strong performance of “Rolling in the Deep” in the battles. He went against Nathan Chester on that song, but Nathan is the least favorite on the team with only 4% of the vote as of this writing.

Mafe and Val T. Webb were circling each other for second place at about 13% while Gene Taylor, Zoe Levert, and Jackie Romeo were under 10% alongside Nathan.

On Team Reba, Asher HaVon stands alone as the only favorite artist on a team that is not in possession of the playoff pass. Asher brought in 37% of this team’s vote after singing and winning “We Don’t Need Another Hero.” L. Rodgers is the artist Reba sent straight to the lives, but her love for L. differs from the 11% of fans that voted that way.

Tae Lewis performed against L. on “We Don’t Fight Anymore” and won then earned 18% of the poll vote. Josh Sanders brought in 13% and Ashley Bryant managed 12%. Rounding out the team were Justin & Jeremy Garcia and Zeya Raye both with under 10%.

Make your predictions at Gold Derby now. Download our free and easy app for Apple/iPhone devices or Android (Google Play) to compete against legions of other fans plus our experts and editors for best prediction accuracy scores. See our latest prediction champs. Can you top our esteemed leaderboards next? Always remember to keep your predictions updated because they impact our latest racetrack odds, which terrify Hollywood chiefs and stars. Don’t miss the fun. Speak up and share your huffy opinions in our famous forums where 5,000 showbiz leaders lurk every day to track latest awards buzz. Everybody wants to know: What do you think? Who do you predict and why?

Best of GoldDerby

Sign up for Gold Derby's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.