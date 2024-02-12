Ashanti Laughs At Boyfriend Nelly For Losing Tooth In Las Vegas

A night on the town left Nelly missing a tooth and girlfriend Ashanti laughing at his misfortune.

While enjoying the culture of Las Vegas during Super Bowl XVIII weekend, the St. Louis rapper shared “I knocked my godd**n tooth out my mouth” in an Instagram video.

Instead of seeking medical attention, the 49-year-old sought a secondary form of care with a phone call to his current romantic partner.

“Babe, where is it? I found it for you when we was in Miami. Where are the spares?” joked Ashanti when she picked up the FaceTime.

The couple continued to joke about the possibility of Nelly having extra teeth handy before sharing a heartwarming moment.

Nelly and Ashanti

“You still love me?” questioned the “Grillz” rapper with the “Happy” singer responding “Yes, of course.”

The lovebirds confirmed their rekindled romance last spring, nearly a decade after their initial split. Nelly and Ashanti first began dating in 2003 for 10 years before they ended things in 2013. Earlier this year, rapper Fat Joe detailed how he believes he deserves the credit for bringing the couple back together as pregnancy rumors surround the couple.

“I immediately tell them I need 10 percent of this kid because if it wasn’t for Verzuz that I brought Nelly out [during] me against Ja Rule, that’s when they saw each other and energy connected again,” detailed the Bronx representative. “That’s when he said, ‘I gotta have her.’ He was over there contemplating; he really wanted to go over there.”

Watch Nelly’s Instagram video below.

More from VIBE.com