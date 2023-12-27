Arts and sports in Lanyon Park and other events for today

Dec. 27—Today

Arts and sports in Lanyon Park: 3 p.m. Wednesday, Lanyon Neighborhood Park, 1900 Collyer St., Longmont. Pop-up programming brings free Youth Center activities to students of all ages in Lanyon Park on the fourth Wednesday of the month. This week, the fun will include coloring and Lego-building. Additional activities will include a variety of crafts and sports, snacks, team-building exercises and opportunities to develop life and social skills. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Winter Wonderland Camp: 1 p.m. Wednesday, Airborne Dance, 1816 Boston Ave., Longmont. Snowball fights, building snowmen and all things wintery. Campers will be relishing in the season and filling their day with joy, crafts and plenty of winter-themed games. Be ready to make an igloo and hide from the giant monster and go "ice skating" on the pond. $57, 303-651-1456, airbornedance.com.

Teens versus Librarians: 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Loveland Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. Compete against librarians in a variety of challenges to earn sweet, sweet prizes (and bragging rights). For teens and tweens ages 11-17 or in grades 6-12. lovgov.org.

Upcoming

The Library at the Longmont Senior Center: 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Senior Center, 910 Longs Peak Ave., Longmont. Stop by the Longmont Library's table to sign up for a library card, check out materials and learn about all the free resources, services, programs and more the library offers. longmontcolorado.gov.

Tween gaming tournament: 2 p.m. Thursday, Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Join the tween gaming tournament to compete and play Mario Kart and win prizes. Registration is required. For tweens in third-fifth grades. longmontcolorado.gov.

Holiday break mini golf: 4 p.m. Thursday, Carbon Valley Regional Library, 7 Park Ave., Firestone. Come to the library for a fun round of minigolf during the holiday break. All ages welcome. Free, 888-861-7323, mylibrary.evanced.info.

Comfy Couch Performance Circle: 6 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Public Media, 457 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Robby Layton hosts a night of acoustic musical and storytelling performances. The studio will be set up in a circle so performers can take turns in the spotlight showing off their musical, storytelling or otherwise unplugged skills. Donation-based, eventbrite.com.

Skankin' Nation at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Thursday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Skankin' Nation is an eight-piece reggae/ska cover band with high energy and good vibes. bootstrapbrewing.com.

Countdown to Noon Year's Eve: 11:30 a.m. Friday, Loveland Public Library, 300 N. Adams Ave., Loveland. Dress up for the New Year, and head to the story time room to count down to noon. Make party hats and noisemakers, and dance the day away. Program best suited for ages 2-10 and their grown-ups. lovgov.org.

Star Wars Camp: 1 p.m. Friday, Airborne Dance, 1816 Boston Ave., Longmont. The Force will be strong in all who come to Airborne. This camp combines educational, social and physical training. Children will learn about the wonders of the solar system while being active participants in a group setting and working on everything from physical challenges to problem-solving. Campers will be grouped by age and ability. $57 per half-day, airbornedance.com.

Boog'loo Revival at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Boog'loo Revival performs tasteful, energetic covers from Americana to Zydeco, including Marvin Gaye, The Grateful Dead, Bob Marley, Van Morrison, Bob Dylan, The Band, Sheryl Crow, Tom Petty and more. 720-438-8488, bootstrapbrewing.com.