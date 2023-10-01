Arts and Humanities Month to kick off with Joplin proclamation

Oct. 1—Artists and those who promote the arts will observe national Arts and Humanities Month in October, which will be celebrated Thursday at the First Thursday ArtWalk in Joplin.

Joplin Mayor Doug Lawson will deliver a proclamation recognizing the observance of National Arts and Humanities Month and the Joplin ArtWalk at 4:50 p.m. Thursday in the lobby of Joplin City Hall, 602 S. Main St. Musician Dwane Smith will perform as part of the ceremony. The public is invited.

After the ceremony at City Hall, artists and musicians will be on hand at seven ArtWalk locations from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Thursday displaying their works and performing. Those locations are the Cornell Complex and Spiva Center for the Arts, 212 W. Seventh St.; Joplin Avenue Coffee Co., 506 S. Joplin Ave.; Full Bore Studio, 413 S. Main St.; Urban Art Gallery, 511 S. Main St.; 530 Somewhere, 530 S. Main St.; Club 609, 609 Main St.; and M&M Bistro, 612 S. Main St.

A number of special events are planned in conjunction with other communities throughout the nation that will be celebrating arts and humanities during the month.

Those include concerts from the Connect2Culture performing arts series, movies at Bookhouse Cinema, and art shows, improv performances and poetry at the Joplin Avenue Coffee Co. There also will be plays at Dream Theatre, dance classes at Midwest Ballet and Karen's Dance Studio, and Joplin Little Theatre practices.

Open mic nights and concerts are to be offered at Blackthorn and Chaos Brewery along with comedy shows at Brew Pub, dancing at local date night venues, Joplin Public Library events and art shows at Spiva Center for the Arts, Urban Art Gallery, Local Color Art Gallery, Elements, Mosaics and Missouri Southern State University's Spiva Gallery. There also will be a street festival at this month's Third Thursday on Oct. 19.

National Arts and Humanities Month is coordinated by Americans for the Arts, the national organization working to empower communities with the resources and support necessary to provide access to the arts for everyone. The monthlong celebration grew out of National Arts Week, which was started in 1985 by the National Endowment for the Arts and Americans for the Arts.

"Whether you watch or listen or do it yourself, the arts allow us to explore ideas, express emotions and better appreciate other cultures," said Nolen V. Bivens, president and CEO of Americans for the Arts, in a statement. "I hope that everyone will take part to celebrate and recognize the creative and cultural value of the arts and humanities in our communities."