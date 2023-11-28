Arts Center to host holiday music event

Nov. 28—MOULTRIE — Instead of ringing in the new year, the Arts Center of Moultrie is ringing in the holiday season with its Christmas Bells Holiday Musical, on Saturday, Dec. 16, at 7 p.m.

"It's going to be an interactive event," said Olivia Ponder-Wallace, arts center program and education director.

During the performance, the audience is invited to come down and ring a bell and that will decide which singer will come out onstage to perform a holiday favorite.

Ponder-Wallace said that, right now, there are nine performers, who are the same singers that performed Mo-Town Melodies in April. However, the show is still open for people who want to showcase their singing talent.

"We're still seeking talent. It's all local talent. Everybody is from Moultrie," she said.

Also, during the intermission, the audience will be entertained by dancers from the L.Y.P.O. (Line-Dance Your Pounds Off), which is a class that's held every Monday at 7 p.m., at the arts center. It's $20 a month to join.

The doors of the Wright Auditorium will open at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets for the Christmas Bells Holiday Musical are $15 and can be purchased online or in the arts center office.

Anyone who wishes to perform, can contact Ponder-Wallace at (229) 985-1922 or programs@artscenterofmoultrie.com.