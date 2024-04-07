Artists invited to design horses for trail honouring painter George Stubbs

Artists are invited to design horse sculptures for a trail across North Lincolnshire this summer.

Called Horsing Around, the trail will celebrate the 300th birthday of revered horse painter, George Stubbs, who had links to the county.

According to North Lincolnshire Council, 10 life-size sculptures will be displayed in "prominent" locations.

A further 10 will appear in grounds of Normanby Hall Country Park, the council added.

Mr Stubbs is considered one of the country's most revered equestrian painters, completing much of the work for his 1766, ground-breaking book, The Anatomy of the Horse, while living in Horkstow.

The Liverpool-born artist also undertook dissections and illustrated many horse carcasses in the village.

A council spokesperson said the interactive trail, developed with the help of public art specialists Wild in Art, will "celebrate local people's talent".

All forms of art are welcome, the council said, "from traditional to new media, fine art to illustrations, and mosaic to street art".

Specific locations for the 10 horse, outside Normandy Hall, have not yet been revealed.

A pack for any artist wishing to submit an entry can be found here. Entries should be submitted by 22 April.

