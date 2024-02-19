‘Maestro’, ‘Saltburn’ & ‘Barbie’ Win Film Prizes At Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards – Full List

Maestro, Saltburn and Barbie were the big film winners at the 11th annual Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards, which were handed out tonight at The Beverly Hilton. See the full list of winners below.

Netflix’s Maestro and Amazon MGM Studios’ Saltburn were dual winners, with Bradley Cooper’s Leonard Bernstein pic taking Best Period and/or Character Make-up and Special Make-up Effects, and Emerald Fennell darkly comic thriller winning Best Contemporary Make-up and Contemporary Hair Styling.

Warner Bros’ Great Gerwig-helmed megahit Barbie took the Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling.

Unfortunately, none of the film winners was present to claim their trophies at the Beverly Hilton.

Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee film winners for makeup or hair has gone on to claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year — except in 2022. The Academy Award went to The Eyes of Tammy Faye, which was up for three of the guild’s awards but went home empty-handed.

But among Sunday night’s MUAHS winners, only Maestro is nominated for the Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar. It will go up against Golda, Oppenheimer, Poor Things and Society of the Snow.

Elvis was the big film as the 2023 MUAHS ceremony, taking home prizes for both character hair and makeup. Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Whale and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also were winners on the film side last year.

Comedian and Young Sheldon co-star Melissa Peterman was back to host the ceremony, and she opened by saying, “I’m very happy to be back in this beautiful room with you beautiful people and not sweating on the sidewalk in front of Warner Bros with a sign that says, ‘Will work for streaming bonuses.’”

Hear, hear.

The first award of the night after three career tributes went to The Young and the Restless. That came after “a little bit of a mixup” in which presenter Kate Linder was given the wrong envelope and announced Y&R as the winner of the Make-Up prize instead. “It happened at the Oscars, it can happen here,” co-presenter John Brotherton said with a grin.

But Best Make-Up for Daytime eventually was presented to Swanthula Boulet and Dracmorda Boulet for The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula.

The winners in the TV Limited, Miniseries or Movie for Television categories were The Morning Show (Contemporary Hair Styling), The Idol (Contemporary Make-Up), The Crown (Period and/or Character Make-Up) and Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Period and/or Character Hair Styling) and The Last of Us (Special Make-Up Effects).

Dancing with the Stars took the first three awards in the Television Special, One Hour or More Live Program Series categories — for Contemporary Make-Up, Contemporary Hail Styling and Period and/or Character Hair Styling awards. But Saturday Night Live ruined the potential sweep by winning the Best Special Make-Up Effects and Period and/or Character Make-Up.

There were two other double winners tonight: The Commercials & Music Videos prizes for Hair Styling and Make-Up both went to American Horror Story: Delicate, and the Theatrical Hair Styling and Make-Up awards were swept by Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical.

The show opened with a tribute to five-time Oscar nominee Annette Bening, who received the MUAHS’ Distinguished Artisan honor. She is in the Best Actress race again this year for Nyad, and who better to present the tribute than the woman she portrayed? That would be Diana Nyad, who swam from Cuba to Florida — at age 64.

Clockwise from top left: Annette Benning, Michael Westmore, Ora T. Green and Kevin Haney

But alas, the honoree wasn’t in the room to accept tonight — because, Nyad said, “She’s at home in bed with Covid — and Warren [Beatty].” But she read a brief speech from Bening that called out “Julie Hewett, Enzo Angileri and the entire hair and makeup team from Nyad” and the prosthetics that worked underwater. Bening added via Nayd, “Julie Hewitt and I have worked together for 34 years and it’s a collaboration I cherish.”

The 2024 MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Awards went to Kevin Haney, an Oscar- and Emmy-winning makeup artist best known for his work on Driving Miss Daisy, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Hocus Pocus 2. He got his start on Saturday Night Live in the 1980s — including developing Jiminy Glick.

The man who played that character, Martin Short, presented the tribute to “my dear friend Kevin Haney” and got off a few solid lines. To wit: “I’m gonna make this quick because I left my Uber driver waiting, and you know how testy Ron DeSantis can get”; “It’s difficult for me to describe how excited I am to be here tonight — because the Botox is fresh”; and “I want to make this night so unforgettable that even Joe Biden would remember it.”

In the video montage, Haney said, “When you’ve really done your job, people look and say, ‘That’s cool.'” Later onstage, he said: “OK, OK, I’m not gonna cry — but there’s no shame in that. Thank you for this extreme honor. I am humbled and filled with gratitude for the sheer scope of what this award means — and it means a lot.”

Next up for the MUAHS lifetime honor was Ora T. Green, Emmy-nominated hair stylist known for her work on Star Trek: Nemesis, Blade and Good Times. Her tribute was introduced by Marla Gibbs, who said Green’s “outstanding contributions to the industry” and noted that her “impact extends far beyond the world of entertainment. Her trailblazing spirit has inspired generations of aspiring hairstylists, and her commitment to excellence serves as a testimony to her powers of passion and perseverance in the pursuit of artistic excellence.”

She then handed off to LeVar Burton, who finished the intro: “There are many aspects and layers to hairstylists duties on a production … [including] the proverbial ‘I’ve got your back.’ That saying perfectly describes Ora Green.”

Said Green, who joined IATSE Local 706, in 1977: “I’m so happy to be here, I cannot tell you. Because I’ve never had anything to just take my breath away from me, and this did. … I wouldn’t want to be in another place.”

Hair Styling Lifetime Achievement Award recipient Ora T. Green. @MUAHSawards pic.twitter.com/VGLYyoXLpX — Jazz Tangcay (@jazzt) February 19, 2024

Introduced as “a true genius of makeup artistry,” Michael Westmore — whose five-decade résumé includes a record 45 Emmy noms and ranges from the breathtaking beauty of Elizabeth Taylor to the bloody Rocky series and the Romulans in multiple Star Trek series — received the group’s Vanguard Award.

He did what Armin Sherman described as the “groundbreaking and shockingly realistic” makeup for Robert De Niro’s Jake LaMotta in Raging Bull, but the Movie Academy had yet to establish a regular Oscar for hair and makeup. “It is said that Raging Bull prompted the Academy to finally recognize the makeup and hair artistry with its own award,” Sherman said.

The first Academy Award for Best Makeup and Hairstyling was presented the following year, to An American Werewolf in London.

Dolph Lundgren, who played Drago in Rocky IV and met Westmore while working on Masters of the Universe, came out to present the award in a surprise move. A video clip offered tributes from some of Westmore’s subjects: Sylvester Stallone, William Shatner and Mask star Eric Stoltz.

“My whole career has been so wonderful,” Westmore said from the stage. “My family has been so supportive of me, and everyone in my family has been doing something in showbiz.” That would be his wife Marion Bergeson Westmore — whom he called “the Mother of Star Trek” — daughters McKenzie Westmore and Michele Westmore Meeks, son Michael Westmore II and brother of Marvin Westmore.

He also said his grandfather was Winston Churchill’s barber in 1900 and later became the father of continuity in motion pictures circa 1917, leading to every studio having a hair and makeup department.

Local 706 Angie Wells member sang during the “In Memoriam” segment, which paid tribute to the late Karl Wesson, Enoch Harold Williams IV, Sandra Zupan-Crest, Lisa Marie Rennick, James Scribner, Voni Hinkle-Vrooman, Staci J. Witt, Kathleen Lynch, Joyce Westmore, Caryl Codon, Peter Kukla, Byrd Holland, Mario Duran, Mary Kraus, Craig Smith and Susan Germaine.

RELATED: Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2023: Photo Gallery & Obituaries

Chartered in 1937, the Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild includes more than 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide.

Here are the winners announced so far at the 2024 MUAHS Awards:

FEATURE LENGTH MOTION PICTURES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Maestro

Siân Grigg, Jackie Risotto, Elisa Tallerico, Nicky Pattison-Illum

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Maestro

Kazu Hiro, Siân Grigg, Duncan Jarman, Mike Mekash

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Barbie

Ivana Primorac, Marie Larkin, Clare Corsick

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Saltburn

Siân Miller, Laura Allen

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

BEST SPECIAL MAKE-UP EFFECTS

The Last of Us

Barrie Gower, Paul Spateri, Sarah Gower, Paula Eden

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Nic Collins, Giorgio Galliero

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

The Crown

Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills, Debbie Ormrod, Stacey Holman

Best Contemporary Make-Up

The Idol

Kirsten Sage Coleman, Mandy Artusato, Jessie Bishop, Erin Blinn

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

The Morning Show

Nicole Venables, Jennifer Petrovich, Janine Thompson, Lona Vigi

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Joe Matke, Amber Nicholle Maher, Marion Rogers

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Kimi Messina, Dwayne Ross, Joe Matke, Brittany Spaulding

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Dancing with the Stars

Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Lois Harriman, Sarah Woolf

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Hair Styling

American Horror Story: Delicate

Joe Matke, Jeri Baker, Johnny Lomeli

Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Delicate

Kerry Ann Herta, Jason Collins, Alyssa Morgan, Orlando Marin

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Make-Up

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Ashley Roller, Angelina Avallone

Best Hair Styling

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical

Robyn-Marie Rebbe, Chloe Nil Acerol, Elizabeth Printz, Thomas Augustine

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Hair Styling

The Santa Clauses

Anissa Emily Salazar, Nina Adado, Morgan Ferrando, Patricia Lansingh

Best Make-Up

American Born Chinese

Jorjee Linda Douglass, Mara Rouse, Nicole Hawkyard, Ralis Kahn

DAYTIME TELEVISION GAME SHOW OR TALK SHOW

Best Hair Styling

The Young and the Restless

Lauren Mendoza, Justin Jackson, Michelle Corona, Diana Santana

Best Make-Up

The Boulet Brothers’ Dragula

Swanthula Boulet, Dracmorda Boulet

