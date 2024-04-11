'Artistry in Sound' to raise funds for THSO

Apr. 11—The Terre Haute Symphony League will host Artistry in Sound, a fundraiser for the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra featuring a recital by the Angelus Duo (harp and flute).

The event is Sunday at The Swope Art Museum, 25 S. Seventh St., Terre Haute. Hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar catered by The Saratoga will be available starting at 2 p.m. The performance will start at 2:30 p.m. and last until 3:30 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the musicians and composer following the performance until 4 p.m.

The recital will be centered around Paul Jenkins' painting "Phenomena Near Baber Woods," which is on display at The Swope. Attendees will be able to view the painting as they listen to the Angelus Duo's carefully programmed performance.

The peak of the recital will showcase the world-premiere of "...yet so close" written by Terre Haute native and award-winning composer Jack Nesser. Nesser's original composition is inspired by Jenkins' painting and shares a musical reflection of the artwork.

Tickets are $65. Of that, $50 is a tax-deductible donation to the Terre Haute Symphony Orchestra. Tickets can be purchased online at thso.org or by calling 812-242-8476.

An elevator to the Third Floor at The Swope Art Museum is available just inside the main lobby entrance off 7th street.

Parking is available on the street off Seventh and Ohio streets or in the Skygarden Garage located at 662 Ohio Street.