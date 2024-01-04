Artist takes part in 31 day painting challenge

Rosanne Guille said the point of the challenge was to push yourself out of your comfort zone

A Guernsey artist is aiming to complete one painting every day during January.

During the Strada Easel Challenge, an international competition, artists post their work on social media.

Rosanne Guille, a Guernsey based landscape and wildlife artist has chosen to take part.

“It doesn’t have to be a finished painting, it can be sketches, it can be anything that's artistic that's using any sort of materials really,” she said.

A painting of the Radio Guernsey Studio done by Rosanne Guille

The artwork produced during the challenge must be from life, rather than from a photo or picture.

After completion of the challenge entrants will enter a draw to win an easel.

Artists only qualify if they have followed all the rules on the competition website.

"In September when they did it there were about 700 entries," Ms Guille said.

She added: "It's a long shot but it's more for me to have a goal."

She said the challenge was "quite testing" but added she was used to painting from life so found that aspect straightforward.

On Thursday she painted the BBC Radio Guernsey studios as part of her entry.

