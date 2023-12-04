The Artist Who Created the Iconic Turtle Doves in ‘Home Alone’ Is Now Selling Them on Amazon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.



Few feel-good holidays movies have stood the test of time quite like Home Alone, and its sequel, Home Alone 2: Lost In New York. And one of the most endearing — and enduring — scenes from the sequel comes as Macaulay Culkin’s character, Kevin McCallister, gifts a pair of white turtle doves to the Pigeon Lady (Brenda Fricker) to thank her for saving him from the vindinctive Wet Bandits.

STREAM 'HOME ALONE 2: LOST IN NEW YORK' ONLINE



Now, fans of Home Alone and the holidays alike can get their hands on a pair of white doves created by the same sculptor who created them for the film. Artist John Perry is offering authentic replicas of the turtle doves for sale on Amazon, as part of the site’s “Amazon Handmade” section.



Hand-carved from a white resin chosen for its resemblance to porcelain, the doves measure three inches across the wingspan and two inches beak-to-tail. Choose to display them on a table or shelf, or hang them from a Christmas tree as a pair of festive ornaments.

$10.99

BUY: SET OF TWO REPLICA TURTLE DOVES



The Home Alone-inspired doves are presented in a white gift box that comes with a certificate of authenticity and an accompanying gift card. Indeed, reviewers say the doves are a “perfect gift” for friends and loved ones, with one reviewer writing that the set is “beautiful, delicate, and lovely, as is the sentiment therein.”



In Home Alone 2, Kevin encounters the owner of (the fictional) Duncan’s Toy Chest, who explains that, “Turtle doves are a symbol of friendship and love. Keep one, and give the other to a very special person. As long as each of you has your turtle dove, you will be friends forever.”



Pick up the pair of doves on Amazon for $10 here. And watch all the Home Alone movies online through Prime Video or with a subscription to Disney+.

RENT: HOME ALONE MOVIES $3.99



As for Perry, the artist writes on his website that he continues to be inspired by a “love of the natural world” and “the wild creatures that inhabit the natural world,” adding that it’s his “desire to see these creatures protected.”



“I have always felt that the most helpful use of my abilities is to create beautiful and moving renditions of these creatures for people to bring into their homes and lives,” he says. “Ultimately, by putting people in close proximity to my re-creations, I seek to foster in them empathy for these creatures.”

