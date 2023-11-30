Artful holiday cheer shines at McRae Art Studios, Orlando Pottery Festival and more

Although Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday are all behind us, Orlando has plenty of options for supporting local artists and doing some holiday shopping this weekend.

McRae Art Studios, the Orlando Pottery Festival, Mills Gallery, the Morse Museum and Fort Christmas Historical Park are all among the venues spreading artful holiday cheer during the weekend of Dec. 1-3.

Meanwhile, Lake Eola Park will glisten as the City of Orlando lights up its towering 64-foot Christmas tree for the first time on Dec. 1, showcasing a dazzling display with 88,000 animated lights. Elsewhere in Central Florida this weekend, Wekiva Island opens its Winter Wonderland, the Orlando Renaissance Festival kicks off and Edgewood welcomes Santa as he flies into town, though not on a sleigh.

Here are some Central Florida arts and holiday happenings this weekend.

McRae Art Studios ‘Art and Starlight’

McRae Art Studios, which serves as home to 22 working artists, is usually closed to the public while Orlando-based painters, sculptors and photographers work to make new masterpieces.

But on special occasions, the urban studio space is open to the public so that people can meet the artists, browse work and buy new pieces in time for the holiday season. This weekend, explore the studios on Friday and Saturday nights.

Visitors can also participate in a raffle; each $20 ticket gives people the chance to take home a selection of original 4-by-4-inch paintings created by McRae artists.

If you go: McRae Art Studios will be open from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 1-2 at 1000 Arlington St. in Orlando. The event is free and open to the public. More information: mcraeartstudios.com

Orlando Pottery Festival

Central Florida’s “largest winter celebration and market of ceramic art” features more than 50 artists selling everyday dishware, ceramic jewelry, garden decor and sculptures inspired by Floridian flora and fauna. All of this can be found this weekend during the family-friendly festival.

If you go: Orlando Pottery Festival and Holiday Arts Market is open 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 2 and 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 3 at 2809 S. Ferncreek Ave. in Orlando. The event has free admission and parking. More information: orlandopotteryfestival.org

Mills Gallery’s Jingle Mills and Ivan Smith’s “Good Is Not Good Enough” exhibition opening

The Mills Gallery, situated near the corner of Mills Avenue and Virginia Drive, has a big weekend ahead, with an exhibition opening on Saturday night and a holiday art market on Sunday afternoon.

Ivan Smith’s “Good Is Not Good Enough” exhibition, curated by Boris Garbe, showcases the work of a Black artist making his gallery debut and will open with a reception on Dec. 2. Smith’s poignant portraits made with charcoal reflect his family, community and heritage, sometimes drawing inspiration from his time as a community organizer in Rochester, New York, during the Civil Rights movement.

During the afternoon of Dec. 3, browse artwork from local creators priced under $200 during the Jingle Mills annual holiday artisan market. From paintings to glasswork and photography, find holiday gifts and support Central Florida creators.

If you go: Ivan Smith’s “Good Is Not Good Enough” opens during a reception from 6-9 p.m. Dec. 2 at 1650 N. Mills Ave. in Orlando, while Jingle Mills takes place from noon-4 p.m. Dec. 3. Both events are free and open to the public. More information: millsgalleryoforlando.com

The 45th Annual Cracker Christmas

Step back in time with a visit to Fort Christmas Historical Park this weekend during the 45th annual Cracker Christmas. The event features pioneer demonstrations such as weaving, blacksmithing and broom making, plus a number of craft vendors selling handmade items. Food is available onsite.

If you go: Cracker Christmas is open from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 2-3 at 1300 Fort Christmas Road in Christmas. The free-admission event does not allow alcohol or pets. More information: fchsinfo.com

Orlando Renaissance Festival

Go even further back into the past with the Orlando Renaissance Festival at Southport Park, which places visitors in medieval times with live performances, music, a marketplace of artisans and festival food. The year is 1429, so feel free to dress for the time period and leave cell phones behind for a few hours.

If you go: The Orlando Renaissance Festival is open 10 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Dec. 2-3 and Dec. 9-10 at 3437 Barnstable Place in Orlando. A one-day pass for adults costs $20 or $15 for children ages 12 and younger. Adult season passes are $65 each or $45 for children. More information: orlandorenaissancefestival.com

5 more holiday happenings

The City of Orlando’s 2023 tree-lighting celebration invites the community to experience holiday cheer and kick off the season with thousands of animated lights dancing to music. The event at Lake Eola opens at 5 p.m. Dec. 1, and then the countdown to tree lighting is at 8 p.m. at 195 N. Rosiland Ave. in Orlando. More information: orlando.gov

The City of Edgewood hosts its 8th annual Santa Fly-In event, where Kris Kringle will descend from the sky on a helicopter. Visitors can meet Santa, find food and dessert trucks, a beer and wine bar, face painting, bounce houses and more. The event is from 6-8:30 p.m., with Santa expected around 6:30 p.m. at 405 Bagshaw Way in Edgewood. More information: facebook.com/CityOfEdgewoodFL

The Morse Museum celebrates the holiday season with free admission from 4-8 p.m. and live music from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 1 (and each Friday in December) at 445 N. Park Ave. in Winter Park. More information: morsemuseum.org

Wekiva Island’s Winter Wonderland kicks off this weekend with visits from Santa, snow flurries, a Christmas tree forest, Santa’s workshop and other special holiday events. The festivities begin with a tree-lighting ceremony at 7 p.m. Dec. 1 and continue throughout the month at 1014 Miami Springs Drive in Longwood. More information: wekivaisland.com

The Jingle Mingle at Camp Wewa is an annual tradition that benefits the Epilepsy Association. Visitors can bid on decorated trees and wreaths in a silent auction, participate in raffles or enjoy food, music, photo spots, s’mores and Christmas cookies. Santa will be making an appearance as well. The event has free admission and goes on from 4-8:30 p.m. Dec. 2 at 221 S. Binion Road in Apopka. More information: epilepsyassociation.com

