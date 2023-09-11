Art Exhibits

Sep. 11—"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer's work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight of the exhibition. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

"al fresco" — through Sept. 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. A celebration of the natural world and its power to inspire. This summer group show features regional artists Lissa Abrams, Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Jane Knighton, Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.

"Equinox" — through Oct. 1, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. An all-partner show that explores the themes of fall, fall equinox and the changing seasons. NOMA Gallery's artists work in a wide range of media including fiber, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, ceramics and jewelry. Artists' talk Sept. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. The Artists' talk will be immediately followed by a Fall Equinox Party. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.

"Multifarious" — through Oct. 1, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Featuring photography and artwork by Mary Paul Barnaby, who uses her photos as inspiration for most of her acrylic paintings. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsideartistsgallery.com.

"Daily Life" — through Oct. 1, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating intimate still lifes and interior spaces dealing with daily routine and memory. The paintings in this exhibition are a part of a continuing body of work she is calling the "Dishdrainer" series. Noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 or districtarts.com.

"TAG/The Artists Gallery: Together Art Grows" — through Oct. 1, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Artwork in this exhibition is from the members of TAG, Frederick's first artist-owned art gallery, which was established in 1990. Works in a variety of media. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656.

"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

"This Majestical Roof: Impressions of Sky" — through Oct. 28, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa., Eight artists participating. 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org.

"And Still We Paint" — through Oct. 29, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Shepherdstown Friday Painters show. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7689 or visit frederickuu.org.

"Contemporary Innovations: Darla Jackson" — through Oct. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Philadelphia-based sculptor Darla Jackson attempts to reverse the perception of women's self-defense often perpetuated by popular culture or omitted completely. The exhibition will include the imaginary weapons used by popular female characters as well as some of the animal sidekicks supporting these characters in their new roles. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"John Petro: Snapshots from a Baltimore Community on the Edge" — through Oct. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. This photography exhibition is the culmination of Petro's project to document some of the community and culture in and around a half-mile section around Wilkins Avenue in southwest Baltimore. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"Heidi Brueckner: Persona Grata" — through Oct. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Brueckner's large-scale, figurative paintings explore themes like human nature, self-understanding and the relationship we have to storytelling, all by utilizing expressive color and experimenting with textured surfaces. The exhibit includes oil and mixed media paintings. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"Amy Browning-Dill: Poem, Mortality, and Resurrection" — through Oct. 29, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. The paintings and sculptures in this exhibition explore themes of death, decay and new life through the flora and fauna of the changing seasons. They are accompanied by excerpts of poetry from Rainer Maria Rilke, David the Psalmist and others. 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"Art Along the Trail" — Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, Historic Inn BoonsBoro, 1 N. Main St., Boonsboro. A project by artists and creators to share their stories, connections with the living Appalachian Mountain landscape of protected forests, clean streams, regenerative farmland and vibrant communities in Frederick and Washington counties. Hosted by Catoctin Land Trust, Inn BoonsBoro and Appalachian Trail Community. Artist reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, to benefit the CLT. 301-432-0090.

Frederick County Art Association — through Jan. 5. Original artwork including oil, acrylic, photography, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. Frederick Health Crestwood Medical Building, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.