Art Exhibits

Aug. 21—"HUE: An Ode to Color" — through Aug. 25, Gallery 44, 44 S. Bentz St., Frederick. Multimedia art exhibit that explores color in art in a myriad of ways by seven DMV area artists. Open by appointment only. gallery44south@gmail.com or gallery-44.com.

"The Power of Color" — through Aug. 27, Eastside Artists' Gallery, 313 E. Patrick St., Frederick. Artist Lynn Hotes exhibits her colorful abstract paintings. She works in acrylics, oils, pastels and pencil sketching and loves portraiture and architectural themes. Hours are 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. eastsidearts313@gmail.com.

"Textile Art" — through Aug. 27, Links Bridge Vineyards, 8830 Old Links Bridge Road, Thurmont. Part of the Wine and Art Series, featuring yarn and canvas textile creations by artist and art teacher Christine Williams. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. weekends or by appointment. linksbridgevineyards.com.

"Over 70 Show" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Works in a variety of media. A signature of the Delaplaine's Creative Aging Month, this annual exhibition celebrates local artists over age 70 and showcases a wide range of styles, techniques, and interests. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"Heavy Metal" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. Oil paintings by Raymond Burns. Easily mistaken as merely utilitarian and unattractive, Burns hopes to elevate the character and the beauty that exists in the form, color and texture of railroad equipment, engines, cabooses, boxcars, and railroad structures in various states of use and decay. Gallery hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656 or delaplaine.org.

"Bedwetter" — through Aug. 27, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. Work by Phyllis Mayes and Lily Sellers, daughter of gallery member Annie Quinlan. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770, nomagalleryfrederick.com.

Pat Scull: "Outside-In, Inside-Out" — through Aug. 27, Delaplaine Arts Center, 40 S. Carroll St., Frederick. With influences from fossils, crystals and bones and an examination of the forced life of insolation and interruption in the pandemic, Pat Scull's paintings and sculptures use both the microscopic and telescopic resources of human perception to think about where humanity fits within the cosmos. Hours:9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily. 301-698-0656, delaplaine.org.

"Truth" by Robin Davisson — through Aug. 27, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Featured artist Robin Davisson's lyrical, process-driven work is rooted in eclectic curiosity and the material surprises she discovers working with her finely-developed visual vocabulary. districtarts.com/robin-davisson.

"On Beauty and Revolution" — through Aug. 27, Blanche Ames Gallery, 4880 Elmer Derr Road, Frederick. Featuring the work of Sasa Aakil. For gallery hours, call 301-473-7680.

"The Hot Button" — through Aug. 27, Hot Button Gallery, 129 E. German St., Shepherdstown, W.Va. Carol Williams exhibits textiles and poster art that reflect her passion for social responsibility through artistic communication. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. The artist will be available for conversation at these times. anothercarolwilliams.com.

Crestwood Gallery Spring Exhibit — through Sept. 8, Crestwood Center, 7211 Bank Court, Frederick. Original artwork including photography, watercolors, oil, acrylic, mixed media and wood carvings by Frederick artists. Hours are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday. 240-215-1460, frederickhealth.org/crestwoodart.

"Mandy Chesney is gaudy" — through Sept. 10, Black Rock Center for the Arts, 12901 Town Commons Drive, Germantown. Baltimore resident's first solo show, born in Mississippi. Hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Sunday. 301-528-2260 or blackrockcenter.org.

"Landscapes & Legends of Norway: William Singer & His Contemporaries" — through Sept. 17, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This exhibition uses Singer's work and that of his contemporaries in the museum collection to look at the impact of Norway on the imaginations of various artists. A series of watercolors depicting Norse legends (yes, Loki and Thor) by American artist Frank Morse Rummel are also a highlight. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

"al fresco" — through Sept. 30, Gallery 322, 322 N. Market St., Frederick. A celebration of the natural world and its power to inspire. This summer group show features regional artists Lissa Abrams, Michael Douglas Jones, Jan Kaufman, Linda Kirvan, Ann Schaefer, Anne Gibson Snyder, Russell Schofield, Tom Ritchie and Homer Yost, along with associate artists Jane Knighton, Roberta Staat, Leo Ramos, Paul Wilson and Karen Winston-Levin. Hours are 4 to 7 p.m. Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, or by appointment. 240-815-7777 or gallery322.com.

"Treasures of State: Maryland's Art Collection" — through Oct. 22, Washington County Museum of Fine Arts, 401 Museum Drive, Hagerstown. This collaborative exhibition, co-organized with the Maryland State Archives, features over 90 American and European paintings, sculptures, works on paper, and decorative arts from 1750 to present. Notable artists represented include the Peales, Jasper Cropsey, Thomas Wilmer Dewing, George Inness, Hugh Bolton Jones, Eastman Johnson, Giuseppe Ceracchi, and Giovanni Battista Piranesi. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-739-5727 or wcmfa.org.

"This Majestical Roof: Impressions of Sky" — through Oct. 28, Gallery 50, 50 W. Main St., Waynesboro, Pa., Eight artists participating. Hours are 5 to 8 p.m. Fridays, 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Saturdays and by appointment. artsalliancegw.org.

"Daily Life" — Aug. 30 through Oct. 1, DISTRICT Arts, 15 N. Market St., Frederick. Patricia Weise paints in gouache and watercolor on paper and on cradled clayboard, creating intimate still lifes and interior spaces dealing with daily routine and memory. The paintings in this exhibition are a part of a continuing body of work she is calling the "Dishdrainer" series. Artist's reception 5 to 7 p.m. Sept. 2. Hours are noon to 6 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 301-695-4050 or districtarts.com.

"Equinox" — Sept. 1 through Oct. 1, NOMA Gallery, 437 N. Market St., Frederick. An all-partner show that explores the themes of fall, fall equinox and the changing seasons. NOMA Gallery's artists work in a wide range of media including fiber, photography, printmaking, painting, sculpture, collage, drawing, ceramics and jewelry. Join us for the opening reception Sept. 2 from 5-8 p.m. and Artists' Talk Sept. 23 from 4-5:30 p.m. The Artists' Talk will be immediately followed by a Fall Equinox Party. Gallery hours are noon to 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday, until 4 p.m. Sunday. 240-367-9770 or nomagalleryfrederick.com.

"Art Along the Trail" — Sept. 24 through Oct. 31, Historic Inn BoonsBoro, 1 N. Main St., Boonsboro. A project by artists and creators to share their stories, connections with the living Appalachian Mountain landscape of protected forests, clean streams, regenerative farmland and vibrant communities in Frederick and Washington counties. Hosted by Catoctin Land Trust, Inn BoonsBoro and Appalachian Trail Community. Artist reception 2 to 4 p.m. Sept. 24, to benefit the CLT. 301-432-0090.