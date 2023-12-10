Art: Year of Drawing 2023 exhibition opens in Shoreditch

An exhibition showcasing more than 400 works by students at the Royal Drawing School has opened in east London.

The Royal Drawing School based in Shoreditch also announced Louis Pohl Koseda as the winner of the first Christie's Award.

His work was described by the prize selection board as a "powerfully idiosyncratic vision".

The £15,000 award supports a year of creative development and production, culminating in a solo exhibition.

Louis Pohl Koseda said: "What I've learned most being at the Royal Drawing School is that when you draw something, you are also understanding how it is made.

"That might be how the anatomy works, how clothes flow and move around the body, how spaces and the city is built.

"That's what separates it from other artforms."

The assessment board that chose the winner said: "We felt that Louis displayed a strong and varied range of skills.

"In his work, the structured met the surreal, the curious met the concise. The art historical and the contemporary were drawn together into a powerfully idiosyncratic vision."

The exhibition runs until 19 December 2023.

