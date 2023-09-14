Art classes and exhibits galore and other events for today

Sep. 14—Today

The 2013 Flood Photo Exhibit Opening Event: 6 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Attend the unveiling of the "Crisis to Camaraderie: The 2013 Flood" photo exhibit, and chat about the flood with Longmont Museum director and curator of history Erik Mason. Photographs were taken by community members of the 2013 flood, it's aftermath and recovery. Free, 303-651-8374, longmontmuseum.org.

Paper Mache Gigantes open studio: noon Thursday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Help craft Gigantes for the Dia de los Muertos Gigantes procession. Participants can also help make 2-3 more large puppets during the month. 303-651-2787, firehouseart.org.

Tween Club: 4 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Library, 409 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Third through fifth graders can meet every week for Tween club, where they'll play games, make crafts and do fun challenges and activities. This week, the group will make mini piñatas to take home. Free, longmontcolorado.gov.

Catrina Painting: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Firehouse Art Center, 667 Fourth Ave., Longmont. The name Catrina Ball refers to the "Calavera Catrina," a 1910-1913 zinc etching by the Mexican printmaker, cartoon illustrator and lithographer José Guadalupe Posada. La Catrina has become an icon of the Mexican Día de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead. All ages are invited to celebrate Dia de Los Muertos with community painting of Catrina's for the South Gallery/public library exhibition and Dia de los Muertos exhibit opening. Registration required. Free, firehouseart.org.

Art & Sip at the Longmont Museum: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Grab a drink and come get creative with these adult art classes. Beer, wine and snacks will be available for purchase in the Atrium Bar. Instructor Leigh Putman will teach students how to bring the beauty of the local landscape to life. Participants will explore introductory perspective techniques. $40, 303-651-8374, longmontmuseum.org.

Upcoming

Fun on the Farm: 9:45 a.m. Friday, Agricultural Heritage Center, 8348 Ute Highway, Longmont. Bring 3-7 year olds to the farm to learn all about goats. The program includes a short story time, a hands-on activity and a take-home craft. Afterwards, stick around to explore the farm. Free, 303-776-8688, discover.bouldercounty.gov.

Longmont Museum's Expansion groundbreaking: 10 a.m. Friday, Longmont Museum, 400 Quail Road, Longmont. Witness the groundbreaking event for the Longmont Museum's expansion in the outdoor courtyard. Light refreshments will be served. This fall, the museum is launching a campaign to raise $8 million toward a comprehensive construction project aimed at enhancing every aspect of its operations. This will include a completely renovated and expanded courtyard, a new dedicated children's gallery, a new larger flex gallery for temporary exhibits and more. Free, 303-651-8374, longmontmuseum.org.

Steve and the Cruisers at Bootstrap Brewing: 6 p.m. Friday, Bootstrap Brewing Company, 142 Pratt St., Longmont. Steve and the Cruisers play the fun stuff — sounds of the 60's and beyond; bootstrapbrewing.com.

The Soundpost Sessions — Gabrielle Louise Duo: 7 p.m. Friday, Longmont Public Media, 457 Fourth Ave., Longmont. Gabrielle Louise and Ryan Dilts bring their captivating blend of Americana and bluegrass to every performance. $25-$30, eventbrite.com.

"Variations" from The Loveland Orchestra: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Mountain View High School, 3500 Mountain Lion Drive, Loveland. The Loveland Orchestra presents the next concert of the 2023-24 season, "Variations." The performance will include Coleridge-Taylor's Symphonic Variations on an African Air, "Jaws Suite" by John Williams and Dvorak's "New World" Symphony. Free-$15, lovelandorchestra.org.