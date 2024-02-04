Arsenal vs Liverpool live stream: Can you watch for free?

This article contains affiliate links; if you click such a link and make a purchase, Digital Trends and Yahoo Inc. may earn a commission.

In what is undoubtedly one of the biggest matches of the season thus far, Arsenal takes on Liverpool today. Coming off a 4-1 drubbing of Chelsea, the Reds–who haven’t lost in the league since September–continue to pace the top of the Premier League table, but Arsenal are still just five points back and could make things very interesting with a victory today. These sides have met twice this season, with a draw in December and a 2-0 FA Cup victory for Liverpool at the Emirates a couple weeks ago.

The match starts at 11:30 a.m. ET tomorrow and will stream exclusively on Peacock Premium in the United States. You won’t be able to watch it for free, but Peacock is a fantastic value and a must-have streaming service for Premier League fans.

You’re unfortunately not going to find a Peacock TV free trial, so if you’re in the United States, you’re going to have pay to watch this match legally. However, Peacock Premium costs just $6 per month (or $60 for the year, which saves you a dollar per month) and really is a no-brainer if you like soccer at all. Not only does Peacock include every non-televised and NBC-televised Premier League match (that’s about half of the matches for the season, while the ones on USA or CNBC are available on Peacock as replays the next day), but it also has “Goal Rush,” the whip-around show that provides live look-ins during the busiest window of the week, as well as other Premier League shows and a huge library of Peacock shows and Peacock movies.

