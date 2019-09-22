Aron Eisenberg, ‘Star Trek: Deep Space Nine’ Star, Dies at 50

Aron Eisenberg, who played Nog on “Star Trek: Deep Space Nine,” died Sunday at the age of 50, his wife Malissa Longo announced of Facebook.

“It is with extreme regret and sadness to announce that my love and best friend, Aron Eisenberg, passed away earlier today,” Longo wrote. “He was an intelligent, humble, funny, emphatic soul. He sought to live his life with integrity and truth.”

A cause of death has not been announced.

Eisenberg played Nog on 40 episodes of “Deep Space Nine,” which came as a surprise to him, as he took the role without being told any details about his character or how long he would play it. Nog is the first member of the Ferengi, a greedy alien race always looking for a profit, to join Starfleet thanks to the recommendation of Captain Sisko.

Nog is one of several characters that played a running tradition in the series of previously antagonistic alien races becoming allies, with the cultural differences between them and other Starfleet members playing a role in several episodes. In the “Deep Space Nine” series finale, Nog’s hard work in the Dominion War earned him a promotion to lieutenant.

Prior to “DS9,” Eisenberg appeared on several ’80s TV shows, including “Tales From the Crypt,” “The Wonder Years” and “General Hospital.” After “DS9” ended, he took several stage roles, as well as a guest appearance on an episode of “Star Trek: Voyager” before transitioning to a career in professional photography. In 2015, he returned to the “Star Trek” world in the fan film “Renegades” alongside fellow series alums Walter Koenig, who played Chekov in the original series, and Robert Picardo, who played the holographic Doctor in “Voyager.”

“There will never be another light like Aron’s,” Longo wrote. “The beauty that he was and the legacy he leaves behind is beyond words. I love him dearly and will miss him eternally.”

You can read Longo’s entire tribute to her husband of just nine months here.

