Arnold Schwarzenegger's facial hair is a hit in his new political post criticizing Trump: 'Love the beard big guy!'

Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during the R20 Austrian World Summit at Hofburg, Vienna, Austria on May 15, 2018. (Photo: Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a serious message Tuesday, via video, in which he demanded to know why President Trump’s proposed government budget for the coming year makes deep cuts in after-school programs for kids.

“It doesn’t make any sense!” the Republican said. “Maybe that’s what you did at Trump University and stuff like that, but that doesn’t make any sense normally, so put it back in, OK?”

President @realDonaldTrump, we need to talk about your decision to cut after-school programs from the budget. pic.twitter.com/KdQAoZ0Fvm — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) March 12, 2019

While the Terminator star and former California governor’s protest of Trump’s decision attracted some support, it was his facial hair that really stole the spotlight. People were loving the beard, which he’s worn often in recent months.

Off point entirely but damn Arnold I love that beard! — Rhiannon (@Rhiaholley) March 12, 2019

Love the beard big guy! — Darren (@dazza0572) March 12, 2019

You should challenge him to a pose off. — Ishtiaq shah (@ShahIshy) March 12, 2019

Arnie still looks badass. — Kurt McBain (@KurtMcBain) March 12, 2019

Just terminate him please, Arnold. — David Oakley (@superskarunner) March 12, 2019

Arnold’s latest step in his redemption arc is at the point where he grows the beard that when someone asks him to do a job and he just stares grizzly at his stein and says “I’m not that man anymore.” https://t.co/ZopsMnbFC0 — DataportDoll (@NaamahNeko) March 12, 2019

The story was reminiscent of what happened when John Travolta sent his followers well wishes over the New Year’s holiday and all anyone could talk about was his bald head.

Many of the comments that weren’t focused on Schwarzenegger’s beard cheered on the idea of him running for president, which he’s unable to do at the moment. The former bodybuilder was born in Austria, not in the United States, as the Constitution requires of presidents.

