    Arnold Schwarzenegger's facial hair is a hit in his new political post criticizing Trump: 'Love the beard big guy!'

    Raechal Shewfelt
    Editor, Yahoo Entertainment
    Arnold Schwarzenegger speaks during the R20 Austrian World Summit at Hofburg, Vienna, Austria on May 15, 2018. (Photo: Omar Marques/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

    Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a serious message Tuesday, via video, in which he demanded to know why President Trump’s proposed government budget for the coming year makes deep cuts in after-school programs for kids.

    “It doesn’t make any sense!” the Republican said. “Maybe that’s what you did at Trump University and stuff like that, but that doesn’t make any sense normally, so put it back in, OK?”

    While the Terminator star and former California governor’s protest of Trump’s decision attracted some support, it was his facial hair that really stole the spotlight. People were loving the beard, which he’s worn often in recent months.

    The story was reminiscent of what happened when John Travolta sent his followers well wishes over the New Year’s holiday and all anyone could talk about was his bald head.

    Many of the comments that weren’t focused on Schwarzenegger’s beard cheered on the idea of him running for president, which he’s unable to do at the moment. The former bodybuilder was born in Austria, not in the United States, as the Constitution requires of presidents.

    Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

    Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.