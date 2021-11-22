Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Joseph Baena shares shirtless photo on set of new movie: 'Predator 2.0'

Joseph Baena is making movies like his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger. (Photo: Joseph Baena via Instagram)

Joseph Baena is following his dad, Arnold Schwarzenegger, into the family business — and people are kinda freaking out of it.

The 24-year-old posted a shirtless photo from the Honolulu set of the film Lava — and his muscles were greased up and on full display. In a video he reshared, he flexed for the camera too.

Joseph asked people to comment what thought was happening in this scene, but many couldn't get past his likeness to Arnold. "Like father, like son," one wrote. "Predator 2.0," put another. He was also called "Dutch Jr.," "Young Conan" and "Little Arnold." Some replied with famous Arnold movie lines — and others just marveled at the genetics.

Acting is new for the recent college grad, who is from Arnold's affair with his and now-estranged wife Maria Shriver's long-time housekeeper, Mildred Baena, in the 1990s.

Joseph graduated from Pepperdine University in 2019 and started a residential real estate career, but there has been interest in acting. In 2016, he remade his dad's famous "bad to the bone" scene from Terminator 2: Judgement Day as a short for a film festival. He has a role in the film Chariot, which John Malkovich stars in and is expected in 2022, as well as two smaller films in the pipeline.

Lava is touted as the first fully crypto-funded movie. It's produced by Bitflix, which calls itself the first Hollywood movie nonfungible (NFT) marketplace. Joseph is dubbed the "Bitflix Movie NFT Ambassador." In a press release about the film, Arnold is mentioned more than once.

Joseph Baena flexes on the set of the film Lava in Hawaii. (Screenshot: Joseph Baena via Instagram)

Joseph isn't the only one of Arnold's kids in the movie business. Patrick Schwarzenegger, one of the only Arnold's children to have been seen publicly with his half-sibling, has appeared in several movies, including Midnight Sun with Bella Thorne. Of course, Arnold's son-in-law, Chris Pratt, has a few movie credits as well.

Earlier this year, however, Joseph said he's walking his own path.

"I'm following my father's footsteps because I'm doing my own thing," he told the tabloid the Daily Mail. "I'm pursuing acting because I want to pursue acting. So really the pressure is just from myself."

Joseph went on to say, "I like to just focus on myself... There's no time to focus on these distractions: What is everyone else saying about you? What's everyone talking about you? There's no time for that... I don't really listen to too much of the things that are going on social media and such."

Joseph, who's often seen with Arnold, including at the gym, added, "I put myself under a lot of pressure to be great, to not be lazy in a way. I want to succeed in whatever I do. I want to show myself that I'm putting 100 percent effort into everything."