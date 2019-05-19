    Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Gives a Health Update After Drop-kick Attack

    Daniel Goldblatt

    Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing just fine after he was the victim of a sneak attack in South Africa and his son, Joseph Baena, credits his father’s legendary physique for helping shake off the incident.

    Baena was out in West Hollywood for the second night in a row when he was asked how Arnold was doing after being drop-kicked from behind.

    “He’s a strong man,” Baena responded as he walked inside.

    Joseph Baena

     

    Arnold has taken the attack in stride and has kept up his appearances this weekend in Sandton, South Africa for the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival. He’s made multiple jokes about the incident — “By the way… block or charge?” Arnold asked in one — and posted a video on Sunday morning of two girls taking part in a karate competition.

    “I’m so lucky none of those girls drop-kicked me yesterday,” Arnold joked on camera.

     

    Wayne Price, the organizer of the Arnold Classic Africa, told a local paper that Arnold Schwarzenegger “has no intentions” of pressing charges and “views this as an unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan.”

     

