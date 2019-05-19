Arnold Schwarzenegger is doing just fine after he was the victim of a sneak attack in South Africa and his son, Joseph Baena, credits his father’s legendary physique for helping shake off the incident.

Baena was out in West Hollywood for the second night in a row when he was asked how Arnold was doing after being drop-kicked from behind.

“He’s a strong man,” Baena responded as he walked inside.

Joseph Baena More

Arnold has taken the attack in stride and has kept up his appearances this weekend in Sandton, South Africa for the 4th Arnold Classic Africa Multisport Festival. He’s made multiple jokes about the incident — “By the way… block or charge?” Arnold asked in one — and posted a video on Sunday morning of two girls taking part in a karate competition.

“I’m so lucky none of those girls drop-kicked me yesterday,” Arnold joked on camera.

Looking forward to visiting a lot more great athletes today at @arnoldsports Africa. Starting with karate, naturally. They’re all going to be on my Snapchat. pic.twitter.com/nRV4VUudg6 — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 19, 2019

Wayne Price, the organizer of the Arnold Classic Africa, told a local paper that Arnold Schwarzenegger “has no intentions” of pressing charges and “views this as an unfortunate incident by a mischievous fan.”

Thanks for your concerns, but there is nothing to worry about. I thought I was just jostled by the crowd, which happens a lot. I only realized I was kicked when I saw the video like all of you. I’m just glad the idiot didn’t interrupt my Snapchat. — Arnold (@Schwarzenegger) May 18, 2019

The post Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Son Gives a Health Update After Drop-kick Attack appeared first on The Blast.