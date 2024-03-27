Arnold Schwarzenegger Shares He Had Surgery To Get Pacemaker: I'm 'A Little Bit More Of A Machine'
Arnold Schwarzenegger is sharing details on a recent health procedure. On the latest episode of his podcast, "Arnold's Pump Club," the action star revealed that he had surgery to get a pacemaker installed just days earlier. "I have some personal news to share. Last Monday, I had surgery for a pacemaker and became a little bit more of a machine," he shared. Arnold thanked his doctors and nurses and shared that he's "doing great."