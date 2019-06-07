Arnold Schwarzenegger’s Security Guard Pulls Taser on Alleged Bicycle Thief

Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself in the middle of more drama after his security guard thwarted what attempted to be a theft of his precious bicycle. The incident went down Friday morning in Venice while Arnold was leaving Gold’s Gym, where he gets his daily workouts while in town. According to video, shot by multiple bystanders, […]

Arnold Schwarzenegger found himself in the middle of more drama after his security guard thwarted what attempted to be a theft of his precious bicycle.

The incident went down Friday morning in Venice while Arnold was leaving Gold’s Gym, where he gets his daily workouts while in town.

According to video, shot by multiple bystanders, Arnold’s security was alerted to a guy trying to take off with the “Terminator” star’s custom bicycle.

The security guard can be seen holding the alleged thief at bay with a taser while Arnold picks up his bike and poses for photographs with fans. The star was obviously unfazed by the incident.

The thief, who has been described as a transient, was wearing a red bandana on his face and appeared to be arguing with the security guard while the man had his weapon drawn.

LAPD tells us they did not respond to Gold’s Gym for any reports of an attempted bike theft, so it’s unclear if there was any action taken against the man after the incident.

The bike incident comes days after Arnold was dropkicked by a crazed man in South Africa during his fitness expo.

Story developing…

