Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film 'Fubar' S2 in April

Arnold Schwarzenegger said he is on the mend after undergoing open-heart surgery. File Photo by MORI Keizo/UPI

March 29 (UPI) -- Actor and former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger says he will ready to film Season 2 of his action-comedy Fubar next month, despite recently undergoing open-heart surgery.

"Thank you! I've gotten so many kind messages from all over the world, but a lot of people have asked if my pacemaker will cause any problems with FUBAR Season 2," Schwarzenegger posted on X Thursday.

"Absolutely not. I will be ready to film in April, and you can only see it if you're really looking for it."

The 76-year-old Terminator and True Lies icon also shared a photo of him sitting in a recliner chair with a huge device with a clock and red wires attached to it sitting on his chest that he joked was the pacemaker keeping him alive.

Jamie Lee Curtis (C) is joined by actors Melanie Griffith (L) and Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) during a hand and footprint ceremony immortalizing her in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre (formerly Grauman's) in Hollywood in 2022. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Fubar is a Netflix series in which a CIA operative discovers his daughter is also a secret agent. The cast includes Monica Barbaro, Milan Carter, Gabriel Luna, Fortune Feimster, Travis Van Winkle, Fabiana Udenio, Barbara Eve Harris, Aparna Brielle, Andy Buckley and Jay Baruchel.