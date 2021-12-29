Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver finalize their divorce ... after announcing their split in 2011

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver were married for 25 years before they split. (Photo: Yui Mok/PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images)

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver haven't been a couple for more than a decade, but their divorce is only now official, according to multiple reports.

The couple initially announced their separation in May 2011, after he revealed that he'd fathered a child, Joseph Baena, by then 14, with the family housekeeper. Shriver filed for divorce two months later.

They had married in 1986, after being introduced by journalist Tom Brokaw at a charity event.

Schwarzenegger and Shriver share four adult children, including Katherine Schwarzenegger, who's married to movie star Chris Pratt. Their marriage included his time as governor of California, from 2003 to 2011.

According to TMZ, a judge who had worked to mediate the breakup "signed off on a divorce earlier this month," but it was Tuesday that the required sitting judge made it official by logging it into the court system. The hold up, apparently, was "a very complicated property settlement agreement."

In the more than a decade since the breakup, the actor-turned-politician has made projects including The Expendables 3 and Terminator Genisys. Shriver, meanwhile, has worked for NBC News and authored a book, I've Been Thinking ...: Reflections, Prayers and Meditations for a Meaningful Life, which was a New York Times bestseller.

In June 2015, Schwarzenegger revealed his feelings about the split to Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.

"This was without a doubt the biggest setback and the biggest failure [in my life]," he told Stern. "Not only failure, but you really feel like, 'I'm to blame for it. It was me that screwed up,' and you can't point the finger at anyone else."

Schwarzenegger has reportedly dated his current girlfriend, Heather Milligan, since 2013. At one point, Shriver was reportedly dating Republican strategist Matthew Dowd.

Still, both have always continued to spend time with their now adult children, sometimes even at the same events.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Maria Shriver attend a 2017 movie premiere in Los Angeles with their children. (Photo: Phillip Faraone/Getty Images)

Schwarzenegger also appears to have grown close to Baena, who's an actor like his father.