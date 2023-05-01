Schwarzenegger and DeVito reunite for White House dinner, Jack Nicholson makes rare public appearance and more celebrity news you missed this weekend

Twins co-stars Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito lent a hand at the White House Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. (Photo: AP/Getty)

We get it: Your weekends are busy. Consider this a cheat sheet to help bring you up to speed on the entertainment news you might have missed.

Arnold Schwarzenegger and Danny DeVito reunited for "nerd prom"

Hosted by Daily Show personality Roy Wood Jr., Saturday night's White House Correspondents' Dinner drew celebs, "Dark Brandon" and lots of jokes targeting Tucker Carlson and Don Lemon. One highlight: Twins "twins" Schwarzenegger and DeVito kicking off the festivities with a pre-taped message. And a pony. And a donkey.

Michael J. Fox got candid about living with Parkinson's disease

In a new interview with CBS Sunday Morning, the Back to the Future star opened up about living with the progressive disorder for more than three decades, and why he doesn't think he'll live until 80.

Willie Nelson turned 90 — and celebrated with a ton of musical artists

The singer-songwriter rang in his 90th year with a two-night event at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles. The long list of performers included the Chicks, Neil Young, the Lumineers, Ziggy Marley and Snoop Dogg.

Jack Nicholson made a rare public appearance

On Friday the Something's Gotta Give actor was spotted at a Lakers playoff game with his son, Panic star Ray Nicholson and grandson Duke Nicholson.

Actor Jack Nicholson smiles before a Lakers and Grizzlies matchup in Game 6 of the NBA playoffs at Crypto.com arena Friday. (Wally Skalij/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

We are (still) living in a Super Mario world

It's official: The Super Mario Bros. Movie is the first 2023 release to rake in $1 billion at the global box office. The film came out on top for the fourth consecutive weekend, while Are You There God? It's Me, Margaret finished third.

Bonnie Raitt shared health news

The Grammy winner will have to undergo surgery for a "medical situation," her team announced. The news means Raitt will have to cancel an upcoming show and push other performances to 2024.

Molly Ringwald explained why she turned down Pretty Woman

The role may have solidified Julia Roberts's status as a screen icon, but for the Breakfast Club alum, the story wasn't the right fit. She told the Guardian, "Julia Roberts was wonderful in it, but I didn't really like the story. Even then, I felt like there was something icky about it."

Kate Middleton and Prince William celebrated their 12-year anniversary

The royal couple posed on bikes in a new photo honoring 12 years of marriage. The duo will celebrate King Charles at his coronation on May 6.

And the end of April can only mean one thing ...

It's May 1. Time to break out those Justin Timberlake "It's gonna be May" memes, folks.