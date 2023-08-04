Armorer in "Rust" fatal shooting waives preliminary hearing, clearing case for trial

Aug. 4—"Rust" movie armorer Hannah Gutierrez Reed waived her right to a preliminary hearing on Friday, clearing the case to proceed to trial in the 2021 shooting death of the film's cinematographer.

Gutierrez Reed, 25, is charged with involuntary manslaughter in the Oct. 21, 2021, death of Halyna Hutchins, who was killed when a gun held by actor Alec Baldwin discharged during a rehearsal at the movie set.

Gutierrez Reed's attorney, Jason Bowles, filed a waiver on Friday in 1st Judicial District Court in Santa Fe waiving her right to both a preliminary hearing and a grand jury hearing, clearing the case for trial. A trial date has not been scheduled.

A preliminary hearing scheduled to begin on Wednesday has been canceled, court records show.

Production of "Rust" halted when a prop gun Baldwin was holding fired a live round at the Bonanza Creek Ranch near Santa Fe, fatally shooting the 42-year-old cinematographer.

Baldwin has said the gun fired accidentally and that he did not pull the trigger.

Gutierrez Reed became the sole defendant in the case in April when prosecutors dropped an involuntary manslaughter charge against Baldwin. Prosecutors left open the possibility that they could refile charges against the actor as the investigation proceeds.