Armie Hammer sexual assault allegations 'under review' by L.A. District Attorney's Office

The Armie Hammer sexual assault case has been handed over to DA's office. (Photo: Invision/AP)

The Los Angeles District Attorney's Office is reviewing sexual assault claims against actor Armie Hammer. It's unclear if these stem from the 2021 investigation or are based on new allegations.

"I can confirm that the LAPD has presented a case regarding Armie Hammer to the LADA. The matter is currently under review," the office's communications director Tiffiny Blacknell told CNN.

Yahoo reached out to Hammer's lawyer for comment, but did not immediately receive a response.

Hammer was investigated by the LAPD for sexual assault two years ago after his former partner accused him of violently raping her in 2017. The woman also accused him of mental, emotional and sexual abuse. No charges were ever brought against the actor and he's denied wrongdoing.

In January 2021, Hammer found himself embroiled in a sex scandal as private messages were leaked that purportedly showed the Social Network star expressing interest in cannibalism and rape fantasies. Hammer broke his silence about the controversy in February and revealed his interest in BDSM was due to sexual abuse he experienced as a child.

"What that did for me was it introduced sexuality into my life in a way that it was completely out of my control," he told Air Mail. "I was powerless in the situation. I had no agency in the situation. My interests then went to: I want to have control in the situation, sexually."

Hammer said a BDSM encounter he had with his rape accuser was consensual and "her idea."

"She planned all of the details out, all the way down to what Starbucks I would see her at, how I would follow her home, how her front door would be open and unlocked and I would come in, and we would engage in what is called a 'consensual non-consent scene,' CNC," Hammer explained, adding that they "only had one scheduled CNC event."

Hammer admitted his behavior towards his partners could be considered emotionally abusive.

"I'm here to own my mistakes, take accountability for the fact that I was an a*****, that I was selfish, that I used people to make me feel better, and when I was done, moved on," the Call Me By Your Name star explained. "And treated people more poorly than they should have been treated."